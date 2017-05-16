Students about to get batty on stage

THINGS are about to get a little batty at McAuley Catholic College with the school's latest theatrical offering, Bats.

Written by Dorricott and Denver and directed by Mark Conaghan, Bats is a gothic horror musical about a small town trying to boost its economy by cashing in on the local castle and its famous Dracula family.

The musical, starring some of McAuley's most talented students, features great tunes and some hilarious moments that will have audiences in stitches.

Musical director Fran McHugh said the cast of students was working tirelessly to be ready for tomorrow's opening night.

"We have a great cast, with some very talented students who have all pulled together to produce a wonderful show," Ms McHugh said.

"Because this is a musical, there are lots of songs, dances, silly jokes and hilarious moments. The songs are catchy, the sets are colourful, the band is amazing and the whole experience is lots of fun."

Bats will be performed in the school hall this Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm. Tickets are available from the College office or at the door.

The canteen, run as a fundraiser by the McAuley P&F, will be open from 6.15 selling toasties and other refreshments.

Bats - Musical

WHEN: Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 7pm

TICKETS: Adults $10; Children $5; Families $20. Available from the school office or at the door.

STARRING: Dylan Morrison as the Mayor; Eva Miller; as the Hollywood Producer; Mary Irwin as Dracula; Jack Bailey as Igor; Mason Dawson as Fritz; and Blake Carruthers and Brad Chapman as Nosher and Nasher. Plus a chorus and production crew of more than 50 students.