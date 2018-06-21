Students show their colours for Iluka Ambo action group

TIMELY DESIGN: Winner of the Iluka Public School Ambulance Station emblem competition, Millie Speirs, with John and Ann McLean.

TIMELY DESIGN: Winner of the Iluka Public School Ambulance Station emblem competition, Millie Speirs, with John and Ann McLean. Caitlan Charles

FOR YEARS, Ann and John McLean have been fighting for an ambulance station in Iluka - and even with recent setbacks, they haven't stopped.

On Friday last week, Millie Speirs from Iluka Public School won a competition where the students were asked to create an emblem for the Iluka Ambulance Action Group's campaign to make their town safer.

Each stage presented their ideas for the emblem (which can be seen in the picture), with Millie's winning the competition.

Now, everything the action group produces, including shirts, will have Millie's drawing front and centre.

John and Ann said all the designs they received were incredible.

"We're also going to have a display in a shop front (on the main street)... so families, friends and visitors can see what you have done," John said.

The designs for the emblems had to include an anchor.

The McLean's have been fighting for an ambulance station in Iluka since 2016, and the recent first responder, the NSW State Government's response to the Iluka Ambulance Action Group's campaigning, wasn't enough.

ART SKILLS FOR AMULANCE: Winner of the Iluka Public School ambulance station emblem competition Millie Speirs (second from right) with Eli Peene, Alby Kennedy and Kobe Speirs - winners of their stage groups. Caitlan Charles

John said the ageing population, with a large number of retires, should not be the first responders in the community.

"We've had a house boat overturn, a lady slipped on rocks who wasn't found until the next day and the last few weeks we've had two stroke victims," John told The Daily Examiner in February.

"A first responder volunteer isn't enough.

"I've had the ambulance around before.

"I'm a heart patient, I'm 73 and I'd be very scared if someone with just first aid training was responsible for that."

STAGE WINNERS

Group 1: Alby Kennedy

Group 2: Eli Peene

Group 3: Kobe Speirs

Group 4: Millie Speirs (overall winner)