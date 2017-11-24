Students sign pledge against domestic violence

TAKE THE PLEDGE: Damon Kirby signs the White Ribbon Day pledge while Willow Harris, Max Helliers and Coffs/Clarence Command Inspector Jo Reid look on at the Grafton High School talk on domestic violence.

DOMESTIC violence was the main focus for Year 10 and 11 students at Grafton High School yesterday when they heard about the importance of White Ribbon Day.

Organiser Tracey Poynter, a social worker with DHS Centrelink, said White Ribbon Australia acknowledged the violence that can be perpetrated and experienced by both men and women.

"White Ribbon focuses on one specific type of violence - that of men's violence against women,” she said.

"Almost all Australians recognise violence against women is a crime. The prevalence of this, however, remains unacceptably high.”

Ms Poynter said in Australia, one in three women have experienced physical violence since the age of 15 and almost one in five have experience sexual violence perpetrated by someone they know.

"So what can you do?” Ms Poynter asked the students.

"Only some men use violence, most men share the belief that violence against women is never acceptable.

"Men speaking to other men about violence against women is a powerful catalyst for change.”

She encouraged the students to call out their friends when they were saying or doing something unacceptable.

Inspector Jo Reid from Coffs/Clarence Command spoke to the students about the police's role.

"Probably for your parents generation and many many years ago, domestic violence wasn't spoken about, it happened behind closed doors, it was a taboo subject,” she said.

"Even for police, it wasn't really a big job for us to deal with.

"Eighty-three per cent of homicides or murders in this country are domestic violence related and one in four women die every week in relation to a domestic violence homicide or murder.

That is when you start to think this is something we should talk about.”

Insp Reid said domestic violence takes up more than 50 per cent of police time every day.