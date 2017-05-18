Students to pound pavement for Walk Safely to School Day

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Clarence Valley Anglican students Taya Graham, Shaniqua Mupudzi and Duad Ahmad practice their road crossing strategy with Year 2 teacher Michelle Vidler, in preparation for National Walk Safely to School Day.

WHEN Clarence Valley Anglican School teacher Michelle Vidler asked her Year 2 class this week about the benefits of walking to school, she was pleasantly surprised at the results.

"They knew it was great for exercise, they knew that petrol was expensive and you'd save money, and they knew about pollution and how it's better if you don't drive everywhere," she said.

"I wasn't expecting so many correct answers!"

It's a timely topic - tomorrow is National Walk Safely to School Day, an annual event where primary school students are encouraged to walk safely to school.

Families across the Clarence Valley are expected to make the effort to walk all or even part of the way to the school gates, and when they do they will know their children are well-informed on the safety protocols.

Ms Vidler said there had been a lot of education recently around getting to and from school safely, especially in light of local accidents in the past few years.

"There's been a lot of talk about lately too about kids getting on and off buses," she said.

"Cars, buses, and everyone else they share the road with. Little kids are always in a hurry so it's so important to raise these issues."

Now in its 18th year, National Walk Safely to School Day aims to help children make important steps towards a healthier future. The event also promotes improved diets and positive environmental action.

Safety tips