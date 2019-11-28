Students to stay seated for climate action

IN AN effort to keep up the pressure on politicians, Clarence students will be staging a sit-down in Grafton.

The 'This is Climate Change - Solidarity Sit Down will be happening tomorrow as climate protesters make draw links between the bushfire crisis and what they say is government inaction on combating climate change.

The march and sit down protest will begin outside Clarence MP Chris Gulatptis' office before a silent march down Prince street to the offices of Page MP Kevin Hogan where they will again engage in a sit-down protest.

On their facebook page the group are encouraging people to bring along placards, costumes, food and drinks and even chairs to "show solidarity with everyone on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

The group have demanded increased support for indigenous land management the RFS and real climate action.

"Our Government's inaction on the climate crisis is contributing to catastrophic fire conditions. People are hurting. Communities are being devastated. And summer hasn't even begun," their Facebook page stated.

"But rather than take real action on the climate crisis, all our Government offers is their thoughts, prayers and more support for coal, oil and gas projects.

"Our Government has repeatedly ignored indigenous leaders and firefighters' warnings of a spiralling bushfire crisis. And they have failed to provide the support needed to manage country and bushfires in a time of climate crisis."