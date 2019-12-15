Studio One rocks to the end-of-year beat

The senior jazz troupe get down in the performance at the Studio One Dance Academy end of year performance at the Saraton Theatre.

MORE than 100 sets of dancing feet took to the Saraton stage on Sunday as Studio One Dance Academy put on their end-of-year performance.

Titled "Rock On" the dancers ranging from two-year-olds to adults showed a range of dancing including award-winningwinning routines, beautiful babies and a stunning adults burlesque team which entertained large and enthusiastic audiences.

The dance school's Shining Stars community dance troupe will continue to perform in the community and nursing homes right through until Christmas.

Take a look at some of the great photos from the concert here: