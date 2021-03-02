STUDY MONEY: Thousands in scholarships up for grabs

Tech Addicts' Bec Donoghue with Dane Cornish. Dane has been a recipient of a Federal Government scholarships through employment services not-for-profit Busy at Work. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Tech Addicts' Bec Donoghue with Dane Cornish. Dane has been a recipient of a Federal Government scholarships through employment services not-for-profit Busy at Work. Photo: Tim Jarrett

A scholarship program aimed at breaking down financial barriers to study is achieving results in Coffs Harbour.

The Federal Government’s Commonwealth Scholarships Program is putting cash in the hands of young people looking to study and linking them with employment providers to help them transition into their chosen field.

Up to $13,000 in scholarships are on offer for individuals over two years and Cowper MP Pat Conaghan is encouraging more people to apply before applications close in just a few days.

Scholarship recipient Dane Cornish said he was fortunate to have the assistance from the employment provider Busy at Work to connect him with employers like Bec Donoghue at Tech Addicts in Coffs Harbour.

Busy at Work's Jennifer Smith, Innocent Mbuto, Evan McDonald, Ian Horncastle from the Woodcraft Gallery at Bellingen Butter Factory, Cowper MP Pat Conaghan, Emma Aldridge, Bec Donoghue from Coffs Harbour Tech Addicts, Dane Cornish, Craig Aldridge. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Mr Cornish has been undertaking a work placement at the tech support business, working one day a week gaining valuable knowledge and experience in the process. He said it has certainly broadened his skillset.

“I wouldn't have learned this much if I didn’t get into Busy at Work and get that wide range of skills,” he said.

“I get to learn all about hardware as well as software and I off-side the technician. It’s very practical.”

Ms Donoghue was equally pleased with how the program has developed and noted how much it had helped Mr Cornish.

“It gives Dane exposure to the industry from a tech perspective but also working with his peers and getting that hands-on experience has been really beneficial,” she said.

“We’ve seen Dane grow in confidence over the period. It’s been a great program.”

Jennifer Smith Regional Scholarship Coordinator for Busy at Work. Photo: Tim Jarrett

It has been a challenging few years for Coffs Harbour’s young people with report after report painting a grim picture of high unemployment and a lack of opportunities.

Busy at Work is a not-for-profit organisation contracted to assist in providing apprenticeships, employment and community programs across Grafton and Coffs Harbour.

Mr Conaghan met with Busy at Work’s Scholarship Coordinator Jennifer Smith and participants in the scheme at his office in Coffs Harbour today.

“It was great to see the success of the Commonwealth Scholarships Program being delivered by Busy at Work,” he said.

“The Commonwealth Scholarships Program is awarding young Australians and ex-Australian Defence Force personnel up to $13,000 to undertake an eligible VET qualification from Certificate III through to Advanced Diploma.

“If eligible for a scholarship, you can receive up to $5,000 per year for up to two years of study. You can also receive up to an additional $3,000 for completing a 20-day paid internship.”

Pat Conaghan. Photo: Tim Jarrett



The program is open to young Australians aged 15 to 24 years, or former Australian Defence Force personnel of any age who have exited in the last two years.

To date the Commonwealth Scholarships Program for young Australians has assisted 54 participants in the Coffs Coast and Grafton region.

For more information including how to apply online, visit the Busy at Work website.