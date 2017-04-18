STUFF UP: Clarence Valley residents issued wrong licences

THE Clarence Valley has been hit by an administrative bungle by Service NSW which has seen more than 2,000 drivers licences, and more than 100 gun licences, sent to the wrong address.

In a statement, Service NSW has apologised for the incident where 2,693 photo cards processed at its Card Operations Centre and delivered to incorrect addresses.

"The photo cards issued incorrectly on Friday 7 April 2017 have been cancelled and will no longer be valid," a Service NSW spokesperson said.

"New cards have been printed and are being sent to customers via express post to the correct addresses.

"Service NSW first learned about the incident on Tuesday 11 April 2017. All customers who received an incorrect photo card were expecting to receive their new photo card.

"The photo cards issued incorrectly on Friday 7 April 2017 have been cancelled and are no longer valid. New cards have been printed and are being sent to customers via express post to the correct addresses. These will start arriving today."

Customers who are concerned about the delivery of their photo card can contact a dedicated hotline on 1300 962 679 or email help@service.nsw.gov.au.