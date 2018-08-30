Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A spokesperson for Cr Hill said the Mayor would not be responding to Mr Palmer’s remarks and that “others would judge what the aspiring Member of Parliament has said”.
A spokesperson for Cr Hill said the Mayor would not be responding to Mr Palmer’s remarks and that “others would judge what the aspiring Member of Parliament has said”.
Politics

‘Stuff the b*tch’: Clive’s attack on mayor in leaked footage

by Sarah Vogler and Vanessa Marsh
30th Aug 2018 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLIVE Palmer has called Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill a "b*tch" in footage leaked from his campaign office launch in Townsville Wednesday night.

The footage, obtained by The Courier-Mail, shows Mr Palmer discussing Cr Hill's recent criticisms of him following his decision to re-enter the political arena.

"The Mayor of Townsville said that I was a white collar criminal, that I should be in jail. That I was responsible for all these bad things that happened in QNI (Queensland Nickel).

"None of them were true".

"So I thought well, stuff the b*tch, we'll sue her."

A spokesperson for Cr Hill said the Mayor would not be responding to Mr Palmer's remarks and that "others would judge what the aspiring Member of Parliament has said".

Related Items

clive palmer political campaign townsville

Top Stories

    Police make chilling discovery in freezer

    Police make chilling discovery in freezer

    Crime POLICE attended address after receiving information about a man wanted by police in relation to outstanding warrants.

    Friends, family, community say goodbye to Mr Brown

    premium_icon Friends, family, community say goodbye to Mr Brown

    Feature It wasn't a day of tragedy but rather a triumph of his life

    How did Nymboida River fare after the rain?

    How did Nymboida River fare after the rain?

    Environment Rain gives some relief as Nymboida River rises

    Big night for the boys to raise mental health awareness

    premium_icon Big night for the boys to raise mental health awareness

    Health Speedway keen to be in men's health awareness campaign.

    Local Partners