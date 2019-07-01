Stunned Ghosts go back to drawing board after Comets loss

DESPAIR: Ghosts man Brad Billsborough watches the Coffs Harbour Comets winger dive over for a try on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The clash of the regular season has been and gone and so too has the Grafton Ghosts' chances at finishing as minor premiers after a shock 30-6 loss to the Coffs Harbour Comets on Sunday.

Ghosts fullback Mitchell Lollback said the game was close up Grafton fell under the pressure in a blistering second half from the Comets.

"They're a pretty good side on their day and unfortunately on Sunday we were a bit ordinary and they were firing,” Lollback said.

"We had a full team on deck so there are no excuses there. It was definitely a bit of a wake up call for us.”

The two sides went into half time sitting level at 6-6 but the second half was another story as the Comets piled on the points.

"It was a pretty tough first half, we had a few opportunities that we missed out on but in that second half we just got outplayed in the end,” he said.

"They got a couple of good bounces of the ball early in the second half and grabbed a couple of early tries then they just ran away with it.”

The loss almost guarantees Coffs Harbour a home final should they make it through the semi-finals and Lollback knows his side need to get back into the grind starting with a visit from the in-form Woolgoolga Seahorses on Saturday.

"We've just got to do it the hard way now,” he said.

"It's back to the drawing board, Clint (Greenshields) and Danny (Wicks) will make sure we get our heads back in it.”

"Hopefully we can go out there and put in a solid performance this weekend.”