STUNNING: First look at $5.1M plans to revitalise waterfront

Concept plans for the Harwood Riverside Precinct to go on exhibition

A PLAN to revitalise the Clarence River shoreline at Harwood has been met with surprise and praise by residents.

The Harwood Riverside Precinct Plan was taken to residents in the past month, and was this month back before a Clarence Valley Council committee meeting to take it to wider public consultation.

The plan, delivered by Clouston Associates, who also developed Maclean’s riverfront plan, sets out four stages to revitalise the village, and take advantage of the unique riverfront position.

The report identifies issues such as under-utilised space near the two bridges with impressive views, no continuous paths in the village, a lack of public amenities and ad hoc parking arrangements that block usage of the river.

The plan outlines an array of measures, including using the land underneath the bridges as designated parking, with spaces for boats and trailers.

Other highlights include a community event space on the western side of the bridges, connected paths and stepped concrete access to the water.

It will also look to restore the historic wharf on the eastern side, a restored forecourt to the Harwood Hall, and a specific bridge viewing area.

Central to the plan is creating a connection with both the sugar cane history of the area, as well as the story of the Yaegl people, and their connection to culture and the area.

According to the report presented to council, the majority of community members supported the precinct plan, and felt it exceeded their expectations, with comments such as “It’s lovely – I’m impressed”, and “I was just expecting a few trees”.

The cost of the project is estimated to be at $5.11 million, and the first stage proposed to be developed is the bridge viewing and parking under the bridge, including a new amenities building.

The report states the plan is only a concept plan, and there are many issues, including access to land, Native title considerations and detailed design, however having the concept plan presents a realistic basis for future grant funding.

At the Corporate, Governance and Works Committee meeting on Tuesday, councillors voted unanimously to recommend to the full council meeting that the plan be placed on exhibition for broader community feedback.

