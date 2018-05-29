Menu
2363 Clarence WayCopmanhurst NSW 2460
Property

Stunning historical find in Upper Clarence

by Caitlan Charles
29th May 2018 12:15 PM

ONCE a store that sold everything from groceries to horse shoes and hardware, the old Davey Store on Clarence Way, Copmanhurst has hit the market boating a rich history with tons of potential.

In 1909, the residence and store was built by Charles Marchant, a retired teacher, before it was sole to Arthur and Violet Davey in 1920 who extended it to it's current footprint.

In 1945, the Davey's son returned from the war and built a workshop where he ran his garage alongside the store.

The current owner said "whoever buys here is going to see the potential and fall in love with the place - it holds something so special and unique.''

SPECS

  • Three bedroom weatherboard cottage connected to former shop front, with the shop being used as a living and entertaining area.
  • Block includes the home, shop front, shed, garage and fenced paddock.
  • Cottage features a bullnose verandah.
  • The grounds have several well-established pecan trees, well-maintained gardens and a fully fenced yard.
  • The property has been heritage listed.

