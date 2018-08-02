Stunning music video from young Yaegl mob

Maclean High students perform for the camera in the making of their music video for song Yaegl Birriimba

Maclean High students perform for the camera in the making of their music video for song Yaegl Birriimba Desert Pea Media

YOUNG and old have come together to create a song that is not just music, but a record of local indigenous history.

Called "The 380 crew”, the group of Maclean High School students teamed with Yaegl Elders to write a song called Yaegl Biirrinba, meaning This is Our River.

Produced in association with Desert Pea Media, the song will be released today at the Maclean High School hall.

"The song Yaegl Birriimba is the product of an incredible collaboration between Yaegl Elders and the students,” said Toby Finlayson from Desert Pea Media.

"It's a powerful record of local history. The children's words, their ideas and their story.”

Desert Pea Media (DPM) works with communities in regional and remote areas with a strong focus on creative engagement and outcomes through contemporary storytelling techniques, fostering important social and cultural dialogue.

The ultimate aim for Desert Pea Media is to short-circuit the structures of inequality through intergenerational expression of cultural and social issues, focusing on solutions and positive choices.

Over 16 years DPM has produced 150 music videos and 12 documentaries for over 70 communities. Desert Pea Media's videos have over 2.5 million views on their YouTube channel.

The end result of the song is a celebration of culture, community and country. The track includes Yaygirr language sung by Yaegl Elders. Elders welcomed listeners to enjoy their story of life growing up in the Clarence Valley and pass on resilience to the younger generations.

Maclean High students are joined by Yaegl Elder in a workshop to help create their song. Desert Pea Media

Maclean High School Deputy Principal and Instructional Leader for Aboriginal students Liza Hamilton led the project for Maclean High.

"The project was an exciting initiative for the school, the students and the Elders have fully embraced it,” she said.

The end result has made us so proud of them.”

LYRICS: Yael Birriimba

We are the saltwater people FRESH Ginagaay (be quiet), Check my label

Some Bundjalung, some Gumbaangir mob (YES) everyday reppin the Yaegl

Willing and able. Listen up, rip it up bra get ready, don't hate, just ninginaa (be quiet)

We are the saltwater people Waanji (dingo totem) - singin up Biirimbah

Yaegl mob, yep still surviving - Yambora back to Ullagundi Island

We rizen, we rizing -

like sun on horizon -

They been telling us lies, yet while I'm alive my culture never be dying.

My elders had the resilience (yep) they had it from the start

They got massacred by the millions history makes us who we are

Our hearts are shining with brilliance, the Mystery's in the stars

This whole time we've been feeling it , now I'm ready to play my part

Telegraph to the street corner, drew an invisible line

Segregation, isolation, limitations in their mind

Then came demonstration, 1965 the Freedom Rides

Now its my relation, Yaegl Nation, and we regaining our pride

V2

Our Dreaming might be from a time of old but look around

Its everywhere it cant be bought or sold its sacred ground

Flows from the mountains, Down the valley and runs into the sea

Created by Dharaagan, and that's how it came to be

Reminiscing on the stolen generation back in the day

Gubbars (white people), mission manager takin all the children away

Now its opportunity education now look how times has changed

All the complications throughout the ages, Old people paved the way

Ill shape my own identity, I'm just the way I'm meant to be

Its in my blood, my destiny, gotta show the whole world the best of me

Our hearts are in this sacred land, connection to my race and fam

Direction, yep that greater plan, respect for all of my Yaegl Clan

Cultures cycle just keeps on going - Round the campfire, learning, growing

Learn who I am at the deepest knowing - Like the ol' Birrimbah (river) keeps on flowing