29°
Feature

Stunning outlook for art fest

Around 600 visitors enjoyed the spectacular outlook from Gordonbrook Station, Pulganbar at Sunday's Art and in the Paddock event.
Around 600 visitors enjoyed the spectacular outlook from Gordonbrook Station, Pulganbar at Sunday's Art and in the Paddock event. simonhughes
Lesley Apps
by

AROUND 600 people took advantage of the warm spring weather and opportunity to relax in one of the Upper Clarence's historic cattle stations on Sunday.

Gordonbrook, perched high up above the Clarence River at Pulganbar, was this year's venue for the Grafton Regional Gallery Foundation's Art in the Paddock fundraiser, the popular event growing in reputation year after year for its unique settings and community involvement.

Foundation chair Rod Watters said they were hoping to build on the success of last year's event (at Yulgilbar Castle) and was pleased to see the event continue to flourish.

 

"There's a great interest in places from days gone by and the historic stations established over the last centrury on the Upper Clarence. People are also coming to know the format of this event. It's an informal gathering with something for young and old to enjoy. Good food, good music, good variety of art. It's a real community event."

Mr Watters said the Foundation was very thankful to John and Brenda Sullivan for opening their property up for our annual fundraiser and the many sponsors who donated food and beverages and volunteers who gave up their time.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Lismore doctor faces sexual assault charges

Lismore doctor faces sexual assault charges

FORMER gynaecologist Glenn Allan Taylor appeared in local court this morning.

GUILTY: Woman stabbed man in heart then licked the blade

Leanne Prak has been convicted of the murder of Michael ‘Macca’ McEvoy Picture: Nine News

“I formally sentence you to life imprisonment.”

Education department slammed over ‘racist’ Facebook post

The post was removed from the QLD education department website.

"We already know that indigenous children are 'troublemakers'"

Curryfest set to attract record numbers

BIG DEAL: Woolgoolga Curryfest 2016 was a big hit. It is hoped the 2017 event will be even bigger.

Save the date and prepare for a day of culture and festivities.

Local Partners