Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chopper I in front of a stunning sunrise at John Hunter Hospital
Chopper I in front of a stunning sunrise at John Hunter Hospital
Health

Stunning photo hides serious mission

Adam Hourigan
by
3rd May 2019 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT MAY look like a stunningly calm moment as the early morning sunrise bathes the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Chopper 1, but for a Clarence Valley resident it could be lifesaving.

The photo was taken on the helicopter pad of John Hunter Hospital after the chopper was tasked with an inter-hospital transfer from Grafton Hospital.

It came after a 58-yearold man was transferred from Grafton suffering a serious medical condition.

The chopper has been busy over the Easter period and beyond with 24 missins over four days of the Easter long weekend.

Last month, the chopper flew three hospital transfer missions out of the Clarence Valley, including one from Macelan, where a new helipad designed to meet safety standards and fit the new aircraft is being built.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    JUST ADD WATER: Nats solution to crisis comes at a cost

    premium_icon JUST ADD WATER: Nats solution to crisis comes at a cost

    Politics Announcement sparks fears Clarence river could be damned

    Remember to zip it up on your commute

    Remember to zip it up on your commute

    News Drivers are reminded to stay alert and merge safely

    Incredible effort to save man pulled from river

    Incredible effort to save man pulled from river

    News Members of the public performed CPR until paramedics arrived