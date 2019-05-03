Stunning photo hides serious mission

IT MAY look like a stunningly calm moment as the early morning sunrise bathes the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Chopper 1, but for a Clarence Valley resident it could be lifesaving.

The photo was taken on the helicopter pad of John Hunter Hospital after the chopper was tasked with an inter-hospital transfer from Grafton Hospital.

It came after a 58-yearold man was transferred from Grafton suffering a serious medical condition.

The chopper has been busy over the Easter period and beyond with 24 missins over four days of the Easter long weekend.

Last month, the chopper flew three hospital transfer missions out of the Clarence Valley, including one from Macelan, where a new helipad designed to meet safety standards and fit the new aircraft is being built.