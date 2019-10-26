Stunning photographs of Outback Queensland

It's an expanse of aching beauty and astonishing diversity.

Queensland's Outback - from the tropical rainforests of Cape York, the Gulf Country's savanna plains, the floodplains of Channel Country, to the spinifex hills of the Mount Isa ranges - has been captured in a series of stunning photographs.

The inaugural Outback in Focus photographic competition, in celebration of Queensland's Year of Outback Tourism, has attracted 450 entries from across the state.

Outback in Focus photography competition finalist. Mulla mulla flowers with butterfly, at Boulia, in far western Queensland, photographed by Charlotte Allen.

Queensland's Outback covers 1.1 million square kilometres, is home to 88,000 Queenslanders and nearly 10,000 plant species which is more than any other state in Australia. Our state is also home to 72 per cent of Australia's native bird species and 85 per cent of its mammals, with many of these species exclusively found in the Outback.

Fiona Maxwell, of conservation group The Pew Charitable Trusts, says the competition showcases the beauty of nature in Queensland's Outback.

"Outback Queensland covers almost two-thirds of the state and is one of the last great regions of nature left on Earth,'' she says.

"The Outback is a place of extraordinary beauty and natural diversity, it runs deep in the hearts and minds of Queenslanders.''

Outback in Focus photography competition finalist. Rigby Falls in north west Queensland, photographed by Alvin Lim.

Short-listed from the hundreds of entries, there are 22 adult finalists and five youth finalists judged by Canon Collective Ambassador Greg Sullavan, Professional Photographers Association of Queensland's Colin Bushell and Maxwell.

The competition is a partnership of the Outback Queensland Tourism Association, Professional Photographers Association Queensland, CameraPro and the Our Living Outback Alliance (a union of conservation groups The Pew Charitable Trusts, Bush Heritage Australia and Queensland Trust for Nature).

Outback in Focus photography competition finalist. Green tree python photographed by Jiri Herout at Iron Range National Park, Cape York Peninsula.



Vote now for the People's Choice Award at outbackqueensland.org.au/photo) and go into the draw to win a framed print of their favourite image.

Competition finalist photographs will be exhibited at the 2019 Outback Queensland Tourism Awards in Winton from October 31 to November 3; at DestinationQ Forum at Novotel Twin Waters Resort, Sunshine Coast, on November 7-8; and at Old Government House, Brisbane, from November 26-29.

Winners will be announced on November 25.

Outback in Focus photography competition finalist. Ranger at Cobbold Gorge, in far north Queensland, photographed by Nathan McNeil.