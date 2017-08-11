Stunning station hosts gallery art event

Secretary for the Gallery Foundation Helyn Davison, chair Rod Watters, director Beverley Chard and secretary Sue Redman check out the views at Gordonbrook Station, where the Art in the Paddock event will be held.

COMING from the dusty roads of the Clarence Way, the camphor laurel-lined grand entrance of Gordonbrook Station is breathtaking.

Each tree, more than a hundred years old, has been named for a soldier, many of who were from the station and lost their lives in the great wars.

And you haven't seen the view from the backyard yet.

Nestled beneath rolling hills, pastures and with a panoramic aspect to the mighty Clarence River, the station will open the gates for this year's Art in the Paddock event on Sunday September 10.

The event, run by the Grafton Regional Gallery Foundation, will bring more than 40 artists from across the area to show their wares in one of the most beautiful settings in the Valley.

"We all think that it's one of the wonderful historic stations of the area, all well over 100 years old, and the owners John and Brenda Sullivan have been very generous to host the event,” foundation chairman Rod Watters said.

"To me there are two things that stand out,” Mr Watters said.

"You have this fabulous view of our wonderful river with those mountains, but I can't help but get emotional when I come up the drive with the trees that honour our fallen, and you hope it inspires the artists.” There will be painting, sculpting, drawing and others working "en plein” on the property, as well as an art market, live music, a barbecue lunch and a bar.

Gordonbrook Station is at 3991 Clarence Way. Entry to the event is $15pp with school children free. Bookings are essential and can be made at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Visitors will need to bring their own picnic blanket and chairs.