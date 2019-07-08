Menu
A scene from the Mulan remake.
Movies

Stunning trailer for live-action Mulan

8th Jul 2019 8:34 AM | Updated: 8:34 AM

Disney has today released the first teaser trailer for the live-action Mulan remake.

Set for release in March next year, the film stars Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei as the titular Mulan in a big-budget remake of the hit 1998 animated film.

The film tells the story of one young girl's rise to embrace her strength and potential when the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country.

 

A scene from the Mulan remake.
A young girl becomes a fearsome warrior.
Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she transforms into an honoured warrior and earns the respect of a grateful nation.

Mulan is just one of a slew of live-action Disney remakes hitting cinemas - next up is the hotly anticipated remake of The Lion King, to be released later this month.

The 1998 Mulan.
Also on the schedule: The Sword in the Stone, Pinocchio, and The Little Mermaid.

Disney last week announced singer and actress Halle Bailey, 19, of R&B duo Chloe x Halle, had landed the leading role in The Little Mermaid.

Mulan is set for release on March 27, 2020.

