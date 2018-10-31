Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This Gympie man had previously accumulated a history of seven unlicensed driving charges, including four jail terms for disqualified driving.
This Gympie man had previously accumulated a history of seven unlicensed driving charges, including four jail terms for disqualified driving. Brett Wortman
News

'Stupid' Gympie man jailed for disqualified driving AGAIN

Arthur Gorrie
by
31st Oct 2018 1:01 AM | Updated: 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Gympie man has been jailed for a year after he pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered and uninsured car with a false number plate, while disqualified by a court order.

Brayden Anthony Lovett, 24, also pleaded guilty to failing to stop when required by police.

Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan noted that Lovett had committed those offences in Brisbane Rd at Monkland on September 28, while still on a suspended sentence for an earlier offence of disqualified driving.

Police told Gympie Magistrates Court police stopped Lovett after seeing him driving at 12.48pm.

Lovett accelerated away from police and turned in Araluen Tce and was later located at the Phoenix Hotel, police said.

Lovett initially denied driving.

The court was told Lovett had previously accumulated a history of seven unlicensed driving charges, including four jail terms for disqualified driving.

"His compliance with court orders is poor," police said, indicating breaches of community service and suspended sentences.

Fine Option Orders also had not worked with one accompanied by documentation indicating "nil hours" had been worked.

Lovett's solicitor told the court Lovett knew his behaviour was stupid.

Mr Callaghan told Lovett the courts had ordered him not to drive but he had not obeyed.

Failing to stop for police was serious and the penalty had been boosted because police otherwise would have to chase drivers.

"Young fellows like you get killed, police get killed and the girl walking across the road gets killed."

This was why the government had imposed a minimum penalty of $6500 or 50 days jail, cumulative.

He sentenced Lovett to a total of 12 months jail, with parole after four months, counting 18 days already served..

He was disqualified for three years

gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court gympie police jail
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    NO DEAL: Maccas to shut shop in Grafton

    premium_icon NO DEAL: Maccas to shut shop in Grafton

    Business Failure to renegotiate a new lease deal has resulted in McDonald's pulling out of food court at major shopping centre.

    Woman lured victim via text before bashing with golf club

    premium_icon Woman lured victim via text before bashing with golf club

    Crime A SOUTH Grafton woman is facing up to eight months jail for assault

    Support 'overwhelming' for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

    Support 'overwhelming' for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

    News Mother hoping to raise funds and awareness for mental health

    BY A NOSE: Crooked Gent claims breakthrough win at Grafton

    premium_icon BY A NOSE: Crooked Gent claims breakthrough win at Grafton

    Horses Five-year-old gelding powered home to hold off fast-finishing rivals

    Local Partners