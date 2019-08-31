Stylish Kim taking longer path to score maiden win

RACING: Coming from a rich line of stayers, Stylish Kim is on the hunt for her first win.

The five-year-old mare in only her third race could capitalise on a step up in distance after some positive signs in a 1400m race at Taree recently.

Trainer Jason Reilly said he was "pretty confident” of her chances starting from barrier four in race one today, the Tomsy's Timbers Athol Connor Remembrance Maiden Plate (1708m).

"Her two starts have been very encouraging and she is coming out of a strong maiden at Taree and if she handles the step up she will be hard to beat,” he said.

"She didn't have a lot of luck in Taree, she got shuffled too far back but made up a lot of ground by the end.”

Reilly said while the mare is untested at the distance, her breeding suggested she "shouldn't have a problem” as she was from a "good staying family”. "Hopefully she can live up to family bloodline.”

Despite the mare's age, she had "sat in the paddock for five years” before her her first real preparation for racing and there were encouraging signs.

"She is a lovely mare very easy to train,” Reilly said.

His other charge, Ministry of Fear, has a more challenging task, being drawn in barrier 11 in the BM50 Handicap (1105m). "Yeah he hasn't got a great draw this time and that's a concern.” he said.

But the gelding is in a rich vein of form after winning his last outing in Grafton and will be looking to go back to back for the first time.

"He is in great form and while he does go up in weight, he drops in class,” Reilly said.