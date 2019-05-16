Menu
The guest speaker at Ulmarra's Anzac Day service, Geoff Lenz , salutes after laying a wreath at the cenotaph.
Sub-branch to celebrate centenary of service

16th May 2019 10:00 AM
ULMARRA residents can look back on 100 years of service to our country when the village's RSL sub-branch celebrates its centenary next month.

Branch president Geoff Lenz said pupils from the local public schools - Ulmarra, Tucabia and Cowper - would join forces with the sub-branch for a service to give thanks.

RSL NSW president James Brown, who is former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's son-in-law, will be the guest of honour.

"He will present the sub-branch with the certificate recognising the sub-branch reaching its century,” Mr Lenz said.

Mr Lenz said the organisers would like more older people to take part in the celebration to held at Ulmarra on June 4.

"We've got about 120 school kids as well as representatives from the sub-branches and cadets,” he said. "It's important we have a good cross section of the community there as well.”

Mr Lenz said a 30-minute service would be held at the Ulmarra cenotaph from 10am.

Everyone is invited to the Ulmarra Public School for a morning tea and barbecue after the service, followed by a school sports day.

Mr Lenz said people who wanted to be involved could contact him on 0429445468 and leave a message if he did not answer.

