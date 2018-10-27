Subdivision that could fund indigenous future splits village

THE future of a massive residential subdivision with the potential to change the face of Iluka could be made clear next week.

On November 2 the Federal Department of Environment and Energy is due to release its judgment on the Birrigan Gargle Aboriginal Land Council's proposal to develop 140 blocks on the 19ha block at 99 Hickey St.

Planner Stevens Holdings Pty Ltd prepared 149 pages in a preliminary document to answer questions the department had of the development the land council hoped would fund its wide-ranging plans for self-determination.

The proposed development has split the village, with many residents worried it will turbo-charge development in the community, changing a quiet village into a busy tourist trap.

Others see it as providing the growth needed to attract sought-after services to the town, including a medical centre and and ambulance station which would benefit an ageing population.

The land council has said it would not comment on its plans before a decision was reached on the DA, which must to go back to the Joint Regional Planning Panel, if the DEE approved the preliminary document on Friday.

But it has made no secret of its plans for the land, which it has been developing for the past 15 years.

The Preliminary Document executive summary states:

"The BGLALC have a specific vision for its land situated in Hickey Street, Iluka, as it will generate income to support its community vision including cultural interaction, education and training, employment, housing, improvements to Ngaru Village, support programs, crafts, transport, and playgrounds.

"The community subdivision is a means to generate an income for the BGLALC. The community subdivision will facilitate the BGLALC vision and enable the BGLALC community to strengthen its future direction towards self-determination, and moving towards reaching its goals in a timely manner.

"The BGLALC (the Land Owner) have entered into an agreement with Stevens Holdings Pty Limited (The Proponent) to develop the land by way of a residential subdivision.”

But residents of groups including the Association of Iluka Residents have put together the Facebook page "Iluka DA have your say”.

One Facebook group member said feelings had become so heated, he did not want to reveal his identity for this article.

"It might save my car tyres from being slashed,” he said.

His view was growth in Iluka was already heated and the 140-block sub-division would turbo-charge it and create a town its residents would no longer recognise.

He also said the proximity of Iluka Nature Reserve and Bundjalung National Park made it vital the development not proceed as planned.

"We don't want to stop the development, just reduce the size of it,” he said.

"I don't have a specific number of blocks, but probably about half would be right.”

He said residents feared development right against the nature reserve would degrade the area.

"Once you have 140 residential blocks with an average of two cars a block, dogs and cats, it's soon going to create issues,” he said.

He said residents also feared for the local koala population.

"Once they begin clearing those blocks, there is not going to be any way for koalas to move around safely,” he said.

"There's three or four park areas in the plans, but that won't be enough for the koala population to move around the area safely.”

He said the infrastructure boom in the Clarence Valley had sparked a surge of development in Iluka.

"We've already had a lot of activity in town with people buying up and renovating properties and building on the vacant blocks in town,” he said.

"That's enough for the village at the moment. We don't need another 140-block development. It would be too much for the town to handle.”

But as reports from last year's JRPP meeting in Iluka reveal, not all residents are against the development.

The president of Iluka Ratepayers Association, Graeme Lynn, said residents could see benefits in the proposal.

"The shops here need more customers,” Mr Lynn said.

"The golf club is right next door and it definitely needs more customers and it'll give better access to the golf club ... coming all the way through.

"And the shops in town need those extra customers.”