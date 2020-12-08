Subdivision victory for James Creek residents

What the SUB2020/0038 development application for James Creek would have looked like.

JAMES CREEK residents are celebrating a victory this week following the withdrawal of a development application for a 342-lot subdivision.

According to the Clarence Valley Council website, the application SUB2020/0038 was formally withdrawn on Monday (Dec 7).

James Creek resident and member of the James Creek Residents Action Group Helen Robertson later announced the news on social media.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported our push to ensure that unsustainable and overcrowded developments in the Clarence Valley do not become the norm,” she wrote.

“Everyone who shared our posts and supported our discussion contributed to the outcome today. CVC need to remember that they are not employed to take on a dictatorship role, they are employed to show transparency and inclusivity with everyone.”

Ms Robertson later clarified the James Creek Action Group were not against developing the area.

“We just want to make sure that developments are “Fit for the Future” and are designed to provide a lifestyle that makes people proud to live where they choose to live,” she wrote.

Last month, residents received a letter from Clarence Valley Council informing them of the development proposal.

The application SUB2020/0038 lodged by Robert Collin Donges earlier this year was to include 336 residential lots, four drainage reserves, one commercial lot and one public reserve.

