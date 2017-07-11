Submissions dominate service station debate

TURNOUT: A crowd of Yamba residents showed up to the site of a proposed service station near the town's entrance, to hear deputations from members of the public.

COMMUNITY submissions became the subject of debate at the Environment and Planning Committee meeting.

Councillors debated how much weight submissions should carry when deciding on development applications, in particular, the current proposal for a service station in Yamba.

Cr Andrew Baker, who chairs the committee, said he would endeavour to deal with the two issues at hand - traffic lights at the corner or Treelands Drive and Yamba Rd, and the DA for the service station - as separate issues.

When it came to dealing with community submissions, Cr Greg Clancy said council was not very good at listening to the community and they needed to change that.

"We've got a bad reputation, and I think there are planning grounds for refusing this development, and I think some of the arguments put out here today about the location (being too close to residential areas) do stand up,” he said.

"We have to consider the public interest, the large number of submissions and the large petition indicates approving this may not be in the public interest.

"The people of Yamba will have to live with this decision.”

Cr Baker said it should be made clear that councillors must give good grounds for the refusal of DA's.

"Submissions must be considered... but the public interest of however many people it is, can't be taken to override everything else,” he said.

"There isn't the power of veto in the public interest.”

Cr Peter Ellem left the chamber during discussions due to singing a petition against the DA for the service station before deciding to run for council. Cr Debra Novak also signed the petition before deciding to run for council but elected to stay in the chamber.

Cr Baker used his deciding vote to have the DA brought before the council meeting next week.