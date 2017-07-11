20°
News

Submissions dominate service station debate

Caitlan Charles | 11th Jul 2017 6:44 PM
TURNOUT: A crowd of Yamba residents showed up to the site of a proposed service station near the town's entrance, to hear deputations from members of the public.
TURNOUT: A crowd of Yamba residents showed up to the site of a proposed service station near the town's entrance, to hear deputations from members of the public. CLAIR MORTON

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COMMUNITY submissions became the subject of debate at the Environment and Planning Committee meeting.

Councillors debated how much weight submissions should carry when deciding on development applications, in particular, the current proposal for a service station in Yamba.

Cr Andrew Baker, who chairs the committee, said he would endeavour to deal with the two issues at hand - traffic lights at the corner or Treelands Drive and Yamba Rd, and the DA for the service station - as separate issues.

When it came to dealing with community submissions, Cr Greg Clancy said council was not very good at listening to the community and they needed to change that.

"We've got a bad reputation, and I think there are planning grounds for refusing this development, and I think some of the arguments put out here today about the location (being too close to residential areas) do stand up,” he said.

"We have to consider the public interest, the large number of submissions and the large petition indicates approving this may not be in the public interest.

"The people of Yamba will have to live with this decision.”

Cr Baker said it should be made clear that councillors must give good grounds for the refusal of DA's.

"Submissions must be considered... but the public interest of however many people it is, can't be taken to override everything else,” he said.

"There isn't the power of veto in the public interest.”

Cr Peter Ellem left the chamber during discussions due to singing a petition against the DA for the service station before deciding to run for council. Cr Debra Novak also signed the petition before deciding to run for council but elected to stay in the chamber.

Cr Baker used his deciding vote to have the DA brought before the council meeting next week.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Woman injured after falling from balcony

Woman injured after falling from balcony

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Brooms Head last night after a woman fell from a balcony

Third attempt to get start on Palmers Island marine plan

The site of a proposed marine industrial plan on School Rd, Palmers Island.

A proposal to rezone land at Palmers Island is before council again

REVEALED: The Clarence Valley's richest and poorest suburbs

Clarence Valley suburbs ranked by weekly median household income.

Analysis reveals highest and lowest median incomes

League legend to get the after-party started

GOOD TIMES: Catch Eric Grothe and the Gurus at the Grafton District Services Club after the Grafton Cup.

Eric Grothe and the Gurus will play after the Grafton Cup

Local Partners

Patricia our new Jacaranda matron

New matron looking forward to festival with her new "eight daughters”

Maclean restoration project wraps up

The road to the Maclean lookout

Landcare Group to celebrate completion of Maclean Hill project

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

8 things to do with the kids these school holidays

Going for a bushwalk is a cheap and cheerful way to entertain the kids

Looking for some school holiday activities suggestions?

10 things to do this week in the Clarence Valley

ALL DRESSED UP: Emma Binns (centre) poses for the crowd as she is judged one of the finalists on the Fashion on the Field on Grafton Cup Day last year. You could be apart of the 2017 Grafton Shoppingword Fashions on the Field on Grafton Cup Day and be in the running for Lady of the Carnival on South Grafton Cup Day.

Are you looking for something to do this weekend?

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

THE Executive Producer of Australia’s new favourite TV program has let us in on some of the show’s behind the scenes secrets.

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

Harry Potter author wrote secret fairytale manuscript

JK Rowling manuscript may never be published

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones.

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

On Love Island, sex is just about expected.

CONTESTANTS on a notorious reality show have been given an ultimatum

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

Claire Hooper is shocked by Sebastian’s comments.

Guy Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!