Submissions sought for bushfire class action

WHO’S to blame for the devastating bushfires that ripped through the Clarence Valley community? Nymboida resident Ross Alexander wants to find out.

“There are many stories floating around the Valley and the truth needs to come out and compensation sought for a fire that should have never got this far and ruined so many lives,” he said.

Mr Alexander revealed that he was one of many residents who lost everything in the 2019 Nymboida firestorm.

“I was living in a tent and now live in a pod, but that’s only for 12 months before it has to be handed back. It’s just amazing to think, 10 months on and I’m still using a bucket for a toilet.”

“I own 370 acres, but I don’t have access to my property because all the crossings are gone; the fires burnt those out. And because the place lost canopy and ground cover, after the rains, all my gullies are just full of topsoil. It’s an absolute nightmare.”

Earlier this week, Mr Alexander posted on social media asking community members to share their experience of last year’s fires through a formal submission process that would form part of a possible class action.

“My belief is that it started as a backburn and got out of control. I personally think that’s something we need to be looking and finding out … so I am currently putting together a register of people that wish to join in a class action and put together a fact sheet in relation to where and who started the fire,” he said.

“My initial thoughts were just target the Nymboida area mainly because of the amount of feedback from neighbours and people just saying how it affected them, but I’d like to give everyone in the region an opportunity to share their thoughts.

“Following this process, the information gathered will be assessed by the law firm I have been speaking with to see if we can take it further.

“There are a lot of people that have a lot of knowledge but just as many people who want answers, so I’m happy to lead the charge.”

Any community members across the region wishing to take part are asked to provide:

Their full name

A short description of how the fires had affected them

Any facts relating to where and how the fire near them started

Volunteers are asked to then submit their answers to: ross5alex@gmail.com.