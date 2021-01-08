Submitting a DA to Clarence Valley Council? You’re in for a nice surprise

A review into lowering fees for development applications has been approved by Clarence Valley Council.

DA advertising fees

Previously required by legislation to advertise development applications in a local newspaper, following the end of print production for The Daily Examiner in July 2020 and, coupled with the onset of COVID-19, Clarence Valley Council shifted DA advertising to their website, which has significantly reduced costs.

As such, a request for review was made for DA advertising fees to reflect this change.

It’s understood the current advertising fee for certain development applications is $481.75. However, an officer recommendation put forward that the DA advertising fee be reduced to $140.

Changes to LEP/DCP fees

Getting stung with a flat $1000 LEP/DCP variation fee will also be a thing of the past with a new sliding scale fee structure to better reflect each development application submission.

The LEP/DCP variation fee for variations greater than 10 per cent be restructured as follows:

LEP variations greater than 10 per cent to remain at $1,000.00.

DCP variations greater than 10 per cent for Class 1-9 buildings (single/multiple dwellings, motels, caretaker’s residences, offices, shops, storage buildings, factories and assembly buildings) to be $650.

DCP variations greater than 10 per cent for Class 10 buildings (garages, carports, pools and similar outbuildings) to be $350.

The proposal was approved by councillors Debrah Novak, Jim Simmons, Richie Williamson and Andrew Baker in the November 24, 2020 ordinary council meeting. Assuming no submissions have been made during the exhibition period over the Christmas holidays, Council will adopt the new fee structure.