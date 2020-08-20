Subpoenas issued for Suzi Taylor’s medical records

A judge has ordered a series of subpoenas to be issued to obtain the medical records of former The Block contestant Suzi Taylor.

Lawyers for former reality television contestant and Penthouse Pet Suzi Taylor have successfully argued for subpoenas to be issued for her medical records after health authorities repeatedly failed to hand them over.

Ms Taylor, a former contestant on renovation reality show The Block, is currently behind bars on remand after allegedly breaching her bail almost 50 times.

Suellen Jan Taylor, 49 is facing criminal charges over a series of separate allegations and 49 alleged bail breaches and is due to apply for bail in the Supreme Court tomorrow.

But a law clerk for Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, who represent Taylor, this morning appeared before the court asking Justice Jean Dalton to allow them to subpoena health records they say could assist in making Taylor's application for bail.

"I have been calling different hospitals and doctors' surgeries and paid for records and I just can't seem to receive them," law clerk Iesha Elia told the court.

"I've been trying for over a month now to chase people for these medical records and I really need them so that my principal can write a submission regarding lots of breaches of bail."

Justice Dalton said the lack of cooperation from health services was an ongoing issue.

"This is an ongoing problem with the court that the mental health services for prisoners won't cooperate with the bail process," Justice Dalton said.

"It's actually something I have raised with both prisoners' mental health services and the public defender in the past because it's a real problem."

Justice Dalton said setting the subpoena return date for tomorrow as requested ahead of the bail hearing would not allow the recipients enough time to respond.

But she ordered six subpoenas for the health records be issued with a return date in early September, saying the bail hearing could be adjourned if needed to wait for the medical evidence.

Late last year, Taylor was charged with extortion with intent to gain benefit, deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and possessing dangerous drugs relating to allegations she kicked and punched a man to steal money after meeting him on a dating app.

The mother-of-three is also charged with falsely representing herself as a fictitious person and with fraud after allegedly dishonestly gaining a benefit for herself in April.

It is alleged she used the fictitious name Sue Ray at an apartment in Hope St, South Brisbane, on April 24 and dishonestly gained a benefit for herself at the same address.

She is also facing 49 breach of bail charges for allegedly failing to report to police or failing to live at an agreed address.

She was refused bail after being charged with the bail breaches in late June and has been remanded in custody since then.

