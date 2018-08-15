Success for camping blitz trial

THE freedom camping trial enforcement program has been hailed a success by Clarence Valley councillor Peter Ellem.

In an update given to the Environment, Planning and Community committee, councillors voted to extend the enforcement areas to try to stop campers from setting up in the Main Beach carpark, the end of Pilot St, Yamba, the top carpark at Spooky's Beach, Angourie and the Yamba Surf Club parking area.

"We are still dealing with the odd bit of bad behaviour by a camper leaving rubbish behind, and... someone lighting a fire in Flinders Park and letting it burn out,” Cr Ellem said.

"What is happening is there is an awareness on social media and people coming into towns who like to trash our foreshore areas (are not coming).

"The manager of the Calypso Caravan Park Adrian has noticed that some small vans are now coming in and paying for the cheaper sites in the off season. My wife met some grey nomads who couldn't get into Calypso, they spent one night, aware that they need to do the right thing.

"We've got to approach this over the long term and monitor it season by season.”

The working group associated with the freedom camping enforcement trial had noted the there was a reduced number of campers and complaints. They acknowledged some campers had moved to areas that were not sign-posted, like the gravel pit at Angourie.

The council allocated $20,000 for the trial and the nett cost after the fine income was $6162.

This will go before the full council meeting next week.