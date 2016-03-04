GALLERY: Success for DEX at media awards

Daily Examiner photographer Adam Hourigan receives the award for photographer of the year at the 2016 ARM Readership awards

TWO 'veterans' of The Daily Examiner have had their work recognised at the ARM Readership awards, held in Maroochydore.

Daily Examiner photographer Adam Hourigan took out the award for Photographer of the Year for the fourth time in five years.

Judge for the section photographer Stu Spence remarked that he was always struck by Mr Hourigan's energy.

"In terms of dogged tenacity and style, Adam is like a top tier AFL ruckman, scrapping and steering the play ever forwards," he said.

Mr Hourigan was also a finalist for the "Best Video" category, for his piece with current mayor Jim Simmons talking about the state of the road at Hillcrest in Maclean.

Poor road surface in Maclean: Cr jim Simmons took Coastal Views on a guided tour of a section of road he describes as a 'disgrace' which Clarence Valley Council has so far been reluctant to spend money on its repairs.

Sections editor Lesley Apps was also rewarded with a top-three position in both the Headline Writer of the year and Opinion Writer of the Year sections.

One of Lesley Apps headlines that was named as a top-3 finalist in the ARM Readership awards Headline writer of the year.

Ms Apps had previously won the award for headlines in 2013 and 2014, and judge for the section, former group editor Terry Quinn said that Lesley's finalist position was regular and well deserved. Her headlines included: "Bar humbug lifts spirits" - a story about local publicans who caused a Christmas event to be cancelled, and "I am woman, hear me saw" - accompanying a front page photo of the Women's Shed in Townsend.

Ms Apps second finalist nomination was for her Unwind section column "Life As I Know It", and the judge commented that Ms Apps displayed an ability to bring those huge issues back to an individual level to show why each of us needs to take an interest.

Lesley's Apps Unwind section column \"Life as I Know It\" - which earned a finalist nomination for Opinion Writer of the Year in the 2016 ARM Readership Awards.

Mr Hourigan is also the editorial director of Coastal Views newspaper and Ms Apps has been responsible recently for feature publications such as On Track and the boutique magazine Clarence+, and were the only entrants from all sites to be recognised in two separate categories.

There were 161 entries into the annual awards from more than 300 editorial staff in the Australian Regional Media footprint stretching from Coffs Harbour to Mackay.