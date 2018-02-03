Success isn't linked to your IQ

I'VE NEVER been a winner.

I've never been on the winning team, I've never been the smartest, I've never really been the best at anything.

There are a lot of people out there like me. People who have always been one step behind everyone else.

I am driven to achieve my goals, no matter what is in the way. I'm always there to help, offering my skills to make things happen. I am aware of my strengths and I know my weaknesses inside and out.

But you don't need to be the smartest person in the room to achieve big things.

I can remember reading an article late last year that said the most effective people at Google were not, in fact, the smartest people in the room.

The company, which was founded by two brilliant computer scientists usually sets its hiring process algorithms to search for the top grades from elite science universities.

However, they actually discovered that for their top employees being incredible at science, maths, engineering and technology were actually not as important as they once thought.

Their most effective employees were the ones with good coaching, communication and listening skills, the ability to possess insights into others, having empathy and being supportive and being a critical thinker and problem solver were among the things they found good employees had.

None of those things require you to be the smartest person in the room.

Everyone can be successful, even if you didn't get top marks.