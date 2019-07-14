Successful July Carnival for Grafton greyhounds

PAWS GALORE: Brave Warrior dashes away to win the Westlawn Finance Stakes at the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club on Wednesday night.

GREYHOUNDS: Another July greyhound racing carnival has been and gone with Grafton trainers and dogs leading the way for the end of carnival awards.

Grafton's trainer of the year for 2018 Stephen Keep, took out trainer of the carnival honours for some impressive results over the fortnight.

Reggie Gardoll's Sterling Archer was the recipient of the greyhound of the carnival award after clinching three first place finishes and a third.

Grafton Greyhound Racing Club President John Corrigan was pleased that local trainers had done so well in this years carnival.

"It speaks volumes for our greyhounds and our trainers in the area,” Corrigan said.

"I was very happy with the way it all went. It was well supported by visitors and locals.”

Visiting dogs also put on a show and Corrigan believes the Clarence Valley Sheds Taylor Family Maiden featured some of the best young up and coming dogs in the country.

"That was a race that had a lot of greyhounds in it that should go on to win better races,” he said.

"Some of the young dogs should make their mark in the years to come.”

Despite difficult weather in the first week, racing went ahead and those involved were treated to perfect conditions over the second week.

While Corrigan was pleased with the results of local trainers on home turf, Grafton trainers are making their mark outside of the Clarence Valley as well with Evelyn Harris and Ken Stones winning races in Sydney and Brisbane on the weekend.