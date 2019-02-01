'Such a waste': Stunned community reacts to double death

Rockhampton anesthetist Dr Andrew Carll has been named as the owner of the Frenchville Rd home where a man and woman were found dead on Monday night.

Rockhampton anesthetist Dr Andrew Carll has been named as the owner of the Frenchville Rd home where a man and woman were found dead on Monday night. Contributed

THE identity of a woman found dead in a Frenchville home on Monday night has been confirmed as 49-year-old Julie Rush, who was a resident at the home.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said a firearm was used in the deaths of Ms Rush and a man, believed to be her husband, Rockhampton anaesthetist, Dr Andrew Carll.

Police have not confirmed Dr Carll as the second victim but The Morning Bulletin understands his colleagues at Mercy Health and Aged Care were informed of his death on Tuesday, and yesterday his older sister, Mary Carll, confirmed the death of her "baby brother" on Facebook.

The bodies of a man and woman were discovered by a family member on Monday night. Maddelin McCosker

She said she was like a "stunned mullet, as is the rest of the family".

Ms Rush was the mother of three sons.

On Monday night, the bodies of the man and woman were discovered by a family member who also lived at the property.

Police received a triple zero call about 9.30pm.

Forensic teams were still working at the Frenchville St home on Wednesday. Maddelin McCosker

The investigation, involving forensic officers, homicide investigators and local detectives, was ongoing yesterday.

The property will remain an active crime scene until today when it will be released to local police, who will then hand it back to the next of kin.

The bodies were flown to Brisbane on Wednesday for post-mortem examination.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said through statements gathered and forensic evidence, police were getting a better picture of exactly what happened.

"Until the post-mortems have been conducted we won't speculate on any surrounding circumstances, but hopefully after that time we will have a clear idea of exactly what happened," he said.

The body of Julie Rush and a man The Morning Bulletin understands to be Dr Andrew Carll were transported to Brisbane for Post Mortem examinations on Wednesday. Maddelin McCosker

Police would not say whether they suspected a murder-suicide or a double murder was the case, but said there was no indication anyone else was in the house at the time.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation.

A long-time neighbour described the couple as "excellent" and said their deaths were "such a waste".

"We have no idea who did this," the neighbour said.