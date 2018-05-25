Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Guitar legend Phil Emmanuel dies

by Megan Palin
25th May 2018 3:31 PM

GUITAR legend Phil Emmanuel has died suddenly after suffering an asthma attack in Parkes, New South Wales overnight.

He was reportedly staying with his brother Darcy at the time and had several shows, including a performance at the Cootamundra Hotel, booked this weekend.

"On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the passing of our much loved brother, Philip Ernest Emmanuel," Darcy said.

"We are all devastated."

Phil, 65, was also the brother of another Australia star guitarist, Tommy Emmanuel, who is understood to be touring in London at the moment.

Phil and Tommy played together as the Emmanuel Brothers - as well as individually - and graced stages all over the world alongside other music greats including Chet Atkins, Duanne Eddy, America, Hank B Marvin, John Farnham, Jimmy Barnes, INXS, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.

Phil Emmanuel performing at Blues on Broadbeach earlier this year. Picture: Jerad Williams.
Phil Emmanuel performing at Blues on Broadbeach earlier this year. Picture: Jerad Williams.

Phil is survived by his wife Amanda and his children Jessie Maree, Jamie Lee, Georgia Dee and Marshall Travis.

editors picks phil emmanuel

Top Stories

    75 years of lifesaving for Barry

    premium_icon 75 years of lifesaving for Barry

    News "It was a pretty good roll-up considering most of the guys I knew are dead. I'm the last one left.”

    VIDEO: Near miss infuriates merging commuter

    VIDEO: Near miss infuriates merging commuter

    News Zipper effect tops the list for road etiquette

    New developments in the works

    premium_icon New developments in the works

    Council News Who is developing in the Clarence?

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is it time to put the bin in a bin?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is it time to put the bin in a bin?

    Rugby League MOOSE and Pottsy analyse the big issues in sport.

    Local Partners