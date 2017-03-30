NERVOUS WAIT: Sugar cane farmers prepare for wild weather

SUGAR cane growers across the Clarence Valley are preparing for the deluge by moving everything they can to higher ground.

But the major concern for sugar cane farmers was not the inundation from heavy rains, but the damaging winds forecast for the region.

NSW Cane Growers Association president Ross Farlow said the cane on Clarence Valley farms was well up and would tolerate a fair amount of inundation.

"What we are most thankful for is that we do not expect to get any of the damaging winds that have caused so much destruction in Queensland," he said.

"With our three main rivers all on Flood Watch, growers and mill staff across the Tweed, Richmond and Clarence Valleys are focused on moving people, plant and equipment to higher ground."

Following a long, relatively dry spring and summer period, recent rain has been welcomed by farmers and graziers throughout the Northern Rivers.

Residents in low-lying areas across the Tweed, Richmond and Clarence Valleys are advised to keep up to date with Flood and Weather warnings and ensure machinery, livestock and other items are moved or secured.

