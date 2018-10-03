Menu
The Harwood Mill seen from the Clarence River.
Sugar mill in final half of crushing

3rd Oct 2018 12:00 AM

WITH the 2018 crushing season well past halfway, all three NSW sugar mills have maintained consistent operation, processing cane with an overall sugar content that has continued to trend higher than expected since the start of the season in June.

The Harwood Mill has crushed almost 400,000 tonnes of cane, leaving less than 300,000 tonnes still to process.

A late August cold snap did impact some cane land in the south of the Clarence Valley.

One-year-old crops were worst affected and are being harvested this month.

With sugarcane being such a robust crop, it is anticipated most of these crops will be ratooned and harvested again in the next one or two seasons.

For the growing sector, recent rain has been welcomed as planting is well under way across the region, with good soil moisture conditions in most areas.

The Approved Seed Plots at each of the mills have received strong orders for plant billets, with many growers wanting to build on stocks of popular new varieties suited to the Northern Rivers growing conditions.

While the overall world sugar market has experienced a drop in price due to an international surplus, New South Wales cane growers are continuing to enjoy better than average returns on their crops.

