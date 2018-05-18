Sugar rush ignites cane season

BUMPER CROP: Bruce Green looks over a field of soy beans in the Lawrence area.

STRONG demand has led to a run on the supply for local sugar producer Sunshine Sugar, operators of Harwood Sugar Mill and Refinery, and as a result the cane fires will appear on the horizon much earlier than normal.

The cane harvesting season will begin approximately three weeks earlier than past years to ensure supply is being able to be kept with a strong domestic buying market.

"Effectively we've sold our stock and we're looking to start a bit early to put stock back into the refinery,” Sunshine Sugar CEO Chris Connors said.

And local farmer Bruce Green said that recent good conditions meant they were hoping for strong yields after excellent results out of their secondary soy bean crops over the past months.

"The first or second week in June we'll start, which is about two or three weeks early,” he said.

"The sales have been going well so there's a high demand.”

Reports from last season was that there was a high yield from the cane crop, and Mr Green said they were at the mercy of the weather this time around.

"It's been pretty good, we probably could have used a bit more rain, the sugar really needs a couple of downpours of three to four inches to really make it wet,” he said.

"The weather controls the yield. Last year, we never had a frosted cane. This year a lot of the one-year cane is good already due to the conditions.

"We'll still probably take the second year cane in the first and second round though.”

However it was his secondary soy bean crop that had impressed him, with new trends in soil preparation leading to a "blockbuster” crop returning more than two tonnes to the acre in what was once used to itself fertilise the soil.

Mr Green said it was the first time he had seen two tonnes to the acre come from them.

"The proof is in the pudding,” he said. "We take the sugar cane out and this year we put down two tonne to the acre of lime, and two tonne of planting mix, so the fertiliser is already in there when we plant the next cane.

"It's the new trend now, putting the fertiliser down first, and I think a lot of them will do it, so they get a more successful crop and get better financial reward.”

Mr Green said the soy bean growing season had been one of the best in recent memory, with just the right amount of rain for the crop.

"We haven't had much rain, but we've had consistent little showers, and it's been perfect weather to grow,” he said.

Mr Green said that the Hayman strand of soy bean had also been successful for silage on his son's land.

"It was one of the best he'd ever seen. They really stand the wet weather as well, and you silage them just as they start to flower - that's when they have the most protein,” he said.