Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Buderim Brent Mickelberg talks about his experience with PTSD during the unveiling of an artwork at Maroochydore Library.
Member for Buderim Brent Mickelberg talks about his experience with PTSD during the unveiling of an artwork at Maroochydore Library. Stuart Cumming
Health

Suicide cops' recognition change bid grinds on

Stuart Cumming
by
28th Sep 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE will stop to honour their fallen today while a campaign for official memorialisation of those officers lost to suicide grinds on.

Their names are absent from Queensland and national honour rolls, something which Member for Buderim Brent Mickelberg believes needs addressing.

"Sacrifice is sacrifice, regardless of the nature of how it comes about," Mr Mickelberg said.

Mr Mickelberg has previously voiced his support for a push led by North Queensland man Steven Isles to have official recognition of how work-related mental illness can take lives.

He said yesterday a conversation was going on about what standardising that recognition across the country looks like across the country.

"Clearly we can't have one standard in Queensland and one standard in New South Wales and so forth."

"Whatever the outcome is needs to be reflective of what community's expectations are."

He said challenges of change included separating impacts of work related incidents from home life.

"That dynamic is difficult to address because where does the line of duty stop."

"I think we need to ensure it's reflective of community expectations and similarly its uniform across the country.

Sunshine Coast police district officer Inspector Jon Lewis said police unofficially recognised the sacrifices of officers who took their own lives.

"There is nothing to stop us from recognising those people through our remembrance day which is what we do," Inspector Lewis said.

He said police would stop to reflect today on the lives of those officers lost in the past year and not just those in the line of duty.

"That is potentially at the hands of themselves or other incidents such as fatal crashes and that sort of thing."

"We do that now.

"Whether or not it becomes an official process, well that's for others to decide and if that's the case then we will embrace that at the time."

brent mickelberg honour roll memorial police steven isles suicide sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Stolen war medals returned to rightful owner

    premium_icon Stolen war medals returned to rightful owner

    News 'They are worthless to anyone else, they don't mean anything to anyone but the person who has their name on them.'

    How will Valley keep up with aging population?

    premium_icon How will Valley keep up with aging population?

    News Signature Care's new facility in South Grafton explained

    Changed traffic conditions at Harwood for upgrade

    Changed traffic conditions at Harwood for upgrade

    News New local road opens this week

    BAT-TLE READY: Junior cricketers take over the Valley

    premium_icon BAT-TLE READY: Junior cricketers take over the Valley

    Cricket TEVEN Gallagher will lead the charge for North Coast under-13s.

    Local Partners