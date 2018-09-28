Suicide cops' recognition change bid grinds on

Member for Buderim Brent Mickelberg talks about his experience with PTSD during the unveiling of an artwork at Maroochydore Library.

POLICE will stop to honour their fallen today while a campaign for official memorialisation of those officers lost to suicide grinds on.

Their names are absent from Queensland and national honour rolls, something which Member for Buderim Brent Mickelberg believes needs addressing.

"Sacrifice is sacrifice, regardless of the nature of how it comes about," Mr Mickelberg said.

Mr Mickelberg has previously voiced his support for a push led by North Queensland man Steven Isles to have official recognition of how work-related mental illness can take lives.

He said yesterday a conversation was going on about what standardising that recognition across the country looks like across the country.

"Clearly we can't have one standard in Queensland and one standard in New South Wales and so forth."

"Whatever the outcome is needs to be reflective of what community's expectations are."

He said challenges of change included separating impacts of work related incidents from home life.

"That dynamic is difficult to address because where does the line of duty stop."

"I think we need to ensure it's reflective of community expectations and similarly its uniform across the country.

Sunshine Coast police district officer Inspector Jon Lewis said police unofficially recognised the sacrifices of officers who took their own lives.

"There is nothing to stop us from recognising those people through our remembrance day which is what we do," Inspector Lewis said.

He said police would stop to reflect today on the lives of those officers lost in the past year and not just those in the line of duty.

"That is potentially at the hands of themselves or other incidents such as fatal crashes and that sort of thing."

"We do that now.

"Whether or not it becomes an official process, well that's for others to decide and if that's the case then we will embrace that at the time."