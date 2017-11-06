Sullohern blitzes field to win Jaca Fun Run back-to-back

RUNNING RIOT: Celia Sullohern defended her title in the 10km Jacaranda Fun Run at Memorial Park, Grafton, yesterday.

CELIA Sullohern has done it again, blitzing the field for back-to-back wins in the Greater Bank Jacaranda 10km Fun Run.

Sullohern flew into the finished strongly in 36 minutes 18 seconds, almost two minutes clear of her nearest rival, Garth Klee (38.06), with Henry Sheehan (38.25) third overall.

Despite her preparations for the race curtailed by illness, the 25-year-old was just 13 seconds outside her 2016 record time of 36.05.

"I felt good," Sullohern said. "It was lovely to be out running with everyone, and seeing all the friendly faces out having a great day," Sullohern said.

"It was perfect weather. I was worried it might be raining, but it was nice."

It was a fitting return to Memorial Park for Sullohern, who has enjoyed an exceptional 12 months, including overall victory in the City2Surf and multiple wins in her fledgling triathlon career since she last completed the two-lap course across Grafton Bridge to the South Grafton Cenotaph and back.

"I've been pretty lucky this year and had some good results so I'm enjoying it while it lasts," she said.

"But it's always good to come back and run with the community."

As the Jetts Fitness Sportsperson of the Month for March, Sullohern will attend the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Yamba Golf and Country Club this Saturday, November 11, as one of 10 nominees for Sportsperson of the Year.

"It should be a good night. It's just amazing to see the diversity of talent in the Clarence Valley, so I think it would be really good to hear of everyone's achievements," she said.

The awards are proudly supported by The Daily Examiner and Grafton Shoppingworld and tickets are still available by calling Yamba Golf and Country Club on 6646 2104.

Sixty-five competitors stepped up for the 10km event, a strong field of 118 for the 5km while there were 81 participants in the 2.4km race.

Kerin Crofton won the 5km in a time of 18 minutes 10 seconds ahead of Grant Armessen (18:26).

There were some impressive efforts in the women's section, with Madeline Cronin (12) first followed closely by Meg Porra (16) and Amity Stevenson (9).

A spectacular finish the 2.4km event wrapped up the day's action with 13-year-old Joseph Boomsa crossing the finish line 0.7 seconds ahead of 11-year-old Alana Wardman to take first place.

Nine-year-old Talyn McConnell led home a bunch of five 26 seconds behind to take third place.

10km RESULTS

MEN

1. Garth Klee 38.06

2. Henry Sheehan 38.25

3. Ben Smith 39.06

WOMEN

1. Celia Sullohern 36.18

2. Katie Porra 40.16

3. Belinda James 43.46

5km RESULTS

MEN

1. Kevin Crofton 18.10

2. Grant Armesson 18.26

3. Henry Sheehan 19.42

WOMEN

1. Madeline Cronin 21.22

2. Meg Porra 21.22

3. Amity Stevenson 21.41

2.4KM RESULTS

MEN

1. Joseph Boomsa 11.05

2. Talyn McConnell 11.31

3. Blake Wardman 11.33

WOMEN

1. Alana Wardman 11.05

2. Alice Hughes 11.38

3. Leanna Richardson 11.59