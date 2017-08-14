Sullohern claims City2Surf title

CITY2SURF: Coming down Heartbreak Hill and nearing the famous Bondi Beach surf, Celia Sullohern said she felt like she was floating as she neared the finish line.

With no other female runners around Sullohern to gauge how she was doing, and with the crowd cheering her every step, she could hardly believe it when she found she had won the Elite Female category of the iconic race in a time of 47 minutes, 11 seconds.

"I'm over the moon as it was a really big surprise, but such a great feeling,” Sullohern said.

"Before the race I was really unsure what to expect, because I've been doing a lot of longer running and triathlons lately, but I was really looking forward to soaking up the atmosphere of the race, and the win was a real bonus.”

This was Sullohern's second run in the event, which stretches 14km from Sydney's city centre to Bondi Beach.

"I ran in it the first time a fair few years ago, and it's definitely one of those things that have been on my bucket list to do again,” she said.

"It was such a cool experience all along the course, you go through periods with the hills, and then there's Heartbreak Hill where I was getting a bit fatigued but just having all that cheering from the crowd boosts you up.

"The thing I love about the City2Surf is how nice it is to see the variety of people from all walks of life enjoying the day.”

Sullohern said the win means a lot, not just to her personally but also for those that have supported her over the last few months.

"I've had a lot of support from a lot of people in terms of training and racing, so it was a good win not just for me but for everyone who is involved,” she said.

"It's a big trophy, I couldn't quite fit it on the plane, but it's got my name on it which means a lot to me too. Some of my biggest inspirations have their names on it, and to have mine there with them is an honour and a privilege.”

With a City2Surf title now in the bag, Sullohern said he was taking her future races one at a time.

"I've enjoyed just doing things one at a time, and it's worked well for me this time so I'll going with it and see how it goes,” she said.