24°
News

Sullohern claims City2Surf title

Jarrard Potter | 14th Aug 2017 4:57 PM
ALL SMILES: Celia Sullohern with first male across the line Harry Summers.
ALL SMILES: Celia Sullohern with first male across the line Harry Summers.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CITY2SURF: Coming down Heartbreak Hill and nearing the famous Bondi Beach surf, Celia Sullohern said she felt like she was floating as she neared the finish line.

With no other female runners around Sullohern to gauge how she was doing, and with the crowd cheering her every step, she could hardly believe it when she found she had won the Elite Female category of the iconic race in a time of 47 minutes, 11 seconds.

"I'm over the moon as it was a really big surprise, but such a great feeling,” Sullohern said.

"Before the race I was really unsure what to expect, because I've been doing a lot of longer running and triathlons lately, but I was really looking forward to soaking up the atmosphere of the race, and the win was a real bonus.”

This was Sullohern's second run in the event, which stretches 14km from Sydney's city centre to Bondi Beach.

"I ran in it the first time a fair few years ago, and it's definitely one of those things that have been on my bucket list to do again,” she said.

"It was such a cool experience all along the course, you go through periods with the hills, and then there's Heartbreak Hill where I was getting a bit fatigued but just having all that cheering from the crowd boosts you up.

"The thing I love about the City2Surf is how nice it is to see the variety of people from all walks of life enjoying the day.”

Sullohern said the win means a lot, not just to her personally but also for those that have supported her over the last few months.

"I've had a lot of support from a lot of people in terms of training and racing, so it was a good win not just for me but for everyone who is involved,” she said.

"It's a big trophy, I couldn't quite fit it on the plane, but it's got my name on it which means a lot to me too. Some of my biggest inspirations have their names on it, and to have mine there with them is an honour and a privilege.”

With a City2Surf title now in the bag, Sullohern said he was taking her future races one at a time.

"I've enjoyed just doing things one at a time, and it's worked well for me this time so I'll going with it and see how it goes,” she said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  celia sullohern city2surf sydney

Ratepayers foot bill to clean filth

Ratepayers foot bill to clean filth

BLOOD and faeces smeared across a wall and a toilet, trash everywhere, and remnants of bins set on fire- this was discovered in two public toilets in Grafton.

OUTRAGEOUS! How angry drivers rule our roads

Road rage is a major problem for Australian drivers.

Shocking acts of road rage caught on film.

A key to the composers mind: Syzygy

Robyn Henry, Jenny Khafagi, Blair Harris, Laila Engle and Leigh Harrold are Syzygy.

What's behind your favourite classical tunes?

Turners Beach to get better toilets

Improved facility to be reopened for September holidays

Local Partners

Who's hiding in your family tree?

Libraries here to help find your fmily National Family History Month

SEARCH FOR BEN: No luck finding horse after weekend search

Horse riders are given some instructions and mapping before they head out to look for "Ben" the horse, lost in the national park after the tragic death of his rider last week.

Searchers come from across country to help look for missing horse

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

The finance solution for Clarence Valley's poorest residents

GOOD BUSINESS: Director Dr Masum Isa and CEO of Grameen Australia Duncan Power with Bendigo Community Bank South Grafton director Karen Toms and chair Peter James.

Social business group provides beneficial alternative to welfare

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

** Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode **

MOVIE REVIEW: Creepy doll will toy with your mind

Lulu Wilson in a scene from the movie Annabelle: Creation.

Scares aplenty but Annabelle can’t conjure up an emotional impact.

Tom Cruise injured in stunt gone bad

Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 6 in London.

Cruise was forced to leave the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London

Justin Bieber rejected by woman on Twitter

Justin Bieber was keen on this woman but she’s taken.

THE singer was embarrassingly rebuffed on Instagram.

Bachelor winner Alex’s new same-sex relationship

Alex Nation, and alleged new girlfriend.

Newly single Bachelor star Alex Nation is dating a woman.

Elon Musk warns entire world while visiting Amber Heard

Elon Musk.. we should be more worried about AI than North Korea

SpaceX founder flies halfway round the world for Amber Heard

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

Bethany Spoor with her skincare range that she will showcase on Shark Tank in the hope of finding an investor.

There aren't many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses