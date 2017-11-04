Sport

Sullohern in doubt to defend her Jaca Fun Run crown

Celia Sullohern won the 10km event in the 2016 Jacaranda Fun Run held at Memorial Park, Grafton on Sunday 6th, November, 2016. Grafton Parkrun

FUN RUN: Clarence Valley's resident elite runner Celia Sullohern will be running a different type of race as she prepares for tomorrow's Jacaranda Fun Run.

Sullohern is racing the clock to be ready to defend her 10km crown in the event after being struck down by the flu this week.

Sullohern romped home in the 10km version of the event last year in a tick over 36 minutes and will be aiming to improve on her time if she hits the course.

The fun run is one of the key events as part of the week-long Jacaranda Festival and always attracts a strong field of competitors.

The run was moved into Grafton last year as part of the Festival's revamp and will remain on the same course tomorrow with runners taking off from Memorial Park, running across the Grafton Bridge to South Grafton Cenotaph before returning.

The event has three variants including the 10km, 5km and 2km. The 10km will start at 7am followed by the other two at 8am and 9am.

You can still register for the event at the starting line between 6-6.45am.

Topics:  athletics celia sullohern jacaranda2017 jacaranda fun run running

Grafton Daily Examiner
