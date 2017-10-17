Sullohern puts herself on Commonwealth Games radar

WINNER: Celia Sullohern wins the women's Melbourne Marathon at the MCG in Melbourne.

MARATHON: Yamba athlete Celia Sullohern has added another major notch to her bow after taking out the Melbourne marathon on Sunday.

But the win has only complicated things for the multi-talented athlete giving her a dilemma to decide on - is she a distance runner or is she a triathlete?

Contesting just her third marathon, the 25-year-old stripped five minutes off her personal best to claim victory in Melbourne in 2 hours, 29 minutes, 28 seconds.

The win has lifted her to fourth spot on the 2017 Australian rankings behind big-name duo Lisa Weightman and Jess Trengove with three spots on offer in the women's marathon at next year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

But it may not be as easy as that for Sullohern, with the world age group triathlon championships also on the Gold Coast next year, an event which has long been on her radar since impressing at the Goondiwindi Hell of the West earlier this year.

Paced by long-time friend and 2016 Rio Olympian Scott Westcott, Sullohern dominated the Melbourne marathon, finishing more than nine minutes clear of second-placed Belaynesh Yigezu from Ethiopia.

"I'm really shocked with the time,” Sullohern told AAP after the race.

"Doing both sports has kept me fresh but now I'll have to think a bit more seriously about where I head to from here.

"I've tried not to think too much about the Commonwealth Games but if the opportunity did come up in the marathon I'd love that.

"It's just a really exciting time right now in Australian female distance running with that depth of talent.”

Sullohern paid tribute to the role Westcott played in her win.

"He did the pacing duties and it was just a great experience to be able to run with him,” she said. "He helped me to relax.

"He said to just let him do the thinking so I could switch off and enjoy the run.”

Another thrill for Sullohern was running a marathon with her father Michael.

Isaac Birir won the men's race in 2:14:08, ahead of fellow Kenyan John Langat (2:14:27) and Australian Matthew Cox (2:18:42).