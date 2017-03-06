Sullohern stuns field to steal victory in final strides

Clarence Valley Triathlon Club's Celia Sullohern was the overall female winner of the 2017 BCU Coffs Tri in a time of 2 hours 8 minutes 19 seconds.

TRIATHLON: In just her third competitive triathlon Yamba's Celia Sullohern produced a stunning come from behind victory in the BCU Coffs Tri at Coffs Harbour Jetty on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was third out of the bike transition, but made up almost seven minutes to steal the lead in the final 500 metres from Madi Roberts.

Sullohern, who won last year's Coffs Harbour Running Festival, crossed the finish line of the Olympic distance event (1.5km swim, 40km bike ride, 10km run) in 2 hours 8 minutes 19 seconds, just 12 seconds ahead of Roberts and two minutes ahead of reigning champ Holly Khan.

Doubling as the NSW Olympic Distance Championship and an ITU World Championship Qualifying race, it was the biggest win of Sullohern's fledgling triathlon career since she took up the sport as part of the Swift Multisport team and joined Clarence Valley Triathlon Club at Yamba late last year.

The strong finish mirrored her effort in the Australian Long Course Championships at the Hell of the West at Goondiwindi on February 5, when the former world cross country athlete blitzed the run leg in a time even the men would be proud of.

On that occasion she clocked the fastest 20km run leg in one hour, 14 minutes and 59 seconds - the fastest time of all competitors including men's Ironman 70.3 world champion Timothy Reed.

This time, however, another big name in the world of triathlon - Olympian Ryan Fisher - was the only competitor to record a faster run time. It took a race record effort, however.

Sullohern finished the 10km leg in 34 minutes 34 seconds, compared to Fisher's 33.25, which saw the Queenslander take the overall crown in a time of 1:47.48, smashing the 2015 record set by Yamba's Lindsey Wall by almost three minutes.

Lindsey Wall talks with local media about the bcu Coffs Tri. 5 March 2017 Coffs Harbour triathlon Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

Wall, meanwhile, finished a gallant second in 1:52.03, holding off Daniel Stein (1:52.43) after he taking a narrow nine second lead into the run leg.

The winner of the past two editions, Wall was clearly fatigued after he crossed the finish line and admitted the conditions got to him toward the end.

"The second half of the run really hit me. The temperature was picking up and I was just hanging out for the drink stations to cool myself down," the 27-year-old said.

With the Australian Olympic team member in the race, Wall admitted he felt like he was running for second before he even toed the line but was thrilled to be the one who finished closest behind Fisher.

"I was just aiming to stay as close to him (Fisher) as possible," he said.

"I didn't have any expectations to actually beat him today so to be as close as I was I'm really proud."

For the 25 year-old winner, who finished 24th at the Rio Olympics, it was an exhausting way to see the sights of Coffs Harbour. "I've only ever been to Coffs before for lunch one day, so I'd never really seen any of it before," Fisher said.

"It's a pretty spectacular way to see the area."

Fisher heard a reference to the race record as he was transitioning from the bike leg to the run but he admits he didn't give it much thought during the race.

"I didn't really think about it too much, I just put my head down and tried to go as hard as I could. It's a dumb race tactic but sometimes it pulls off."

Yamba veteran Ray Hunt won his division in the male 70 to 74 division in a time of 2:45.19. It was the second time he has won a world qualifying event this year after a similar effort on the Gold Coast in January.

Meanwhile Sullohern's coach and Yamba businessman Darren Adams put in a strong showing to cross the line in 2:10.18 to finish in 27th overall and second in the male 45 to 49 category.

Yamba's Alison Brown was 2nd in Female 40 to 44 with a time of 2:30.44. Wall's brother Brendan Wall finished 54th overall in 2:19.26, and their dad David Wall came home in 2:48.00.

Grafton's Adrian Stackman finished 153rd in 2:36.42, Yamba's Paul Bews was 216th in 2:48.45 and Yamba's Kim Ryan 308th in 3:22.35