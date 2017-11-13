Menu
Sullohern ticking off her career boxes

Celia Sullohern receives her nomination for Senior Sportsperson of the Year at the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards Adam Hourigan

SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR: From marathons to triathlons, there is no barrier that Yamba's Celia Sullohern is not willing to smash her way through.

Sullohern has been a runner on a mission this year as she took to the triathlon circuit for the first time with great results across the board.

 

Junior Sportsperson of the Year male Keaton Stutt, Senior Sportsperson Celia Sullohern and people's choice Georgia Breward at the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards Adam Hourigan

In just her third competitive triathlon in March, she produced a stunning victory in the BCU Coffs Tri after making up almost seven minutes in the run section to steal the win in the final 500 metres.

She then went on to win her home triathlon event in the Ultimate Distance in April.

But this was only a sign of things to come.

Sullohern was fifth woman home and highest ranking amateur at the Gold Coast Marathon in July, and then the overall female winner of the 14km City to Surf in August.

 

But only last month in the third marathon of her career, the 25-year-old won the Melbourne Marathon in a time of two hours, 29 minutes, 28 seconds - just four minutes slower than the fastest ever marathon by an Australian woman.

"I think there is a lot of luck that comes in my achievements and a lot of things that have fallen into place at the right time," she said. "I have been very fortunate that I have been able to do what I love this season.

"I think the Melbourne Marathon meant a lot to me this year for some personal reasons getting to compete with my old coach and my dad. That was a special one."

Her achievements across both disciplines saw Sullohern achieve the biggest award of her career, when she was named Jetts Fitness Sportsperson of the Year.

"I am honoured to receive the award this year and just to be here among such amazing sporting company as well. It is really exciting to hear what everyone is doing and how the Clarence sporting community keeps acheiving at higher levels.

"I didn't expect to win this award at all."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Topics:  celia sullohern clarence valley sports awards cv sport marathon triathlon

Grafton Daily Examiner
