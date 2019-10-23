Menu
The 2024 Olympics logo is displayed on a screen during a ceremony in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
‘Sultry’ Olympics logo creates a stir

23rd Oct 2019 7:11 AM

If the logo is anything to go by, the 2024 Olympics are going to be known as the Sexy Games.

Paris introduced "Marianne" to the world this week - and she's going over extremely well.

"It is a SULTRY logo," wrote USA Today's Nate Scott. "This logo will stub out a cigarette on the sidewalk in front of you, give you a coy smile, and haunt you forever."

Depicting the Olympic flame within a gold medal, the logo also incorporates the lips and outline of Marianne, the personification of the French Republic since the revolution in 1789.

The circular design, with Paris 2024 in the art deco style which was in vogue in 1924, has created quite the buzz.

Organiser said the three symbols combined to deliver a "simple and powerful" statement: "The gold medal, symbol of sport. The flame, icon of the Olympic and Paralympic movement. Marianne, image of France. These symbols reveal a face that embodies our ambition to put people at the heart of the Games."

The golden Marianne marks a break from the colourful Eiffel Tower '24' logo used for the bid campaign.

Organisers called it "a new phase" in the project where the objective was no longer the bid but the promotion of the Games themselves to the public and potential sponsors.

"For the first time in the history of the Games, our emblem will be common to the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games," said organisers.

"Because we are taking on both challenges with the same passion, the same determination, the same ambition.

"Through this artistry, the emblem honours French culture and creativity. It expresses the pride of a country which will welcome the world in 2024, to its capital city, Paris."

Parisians got their first glimpse of the logo when it was flashed up on the outside of the French capital's iconic Grand Rex cinema.

