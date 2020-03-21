SUMMARY: Help for Clarence small business

Tough times are being made easier with recent announcements

AS BUSINESSES deal with the ballooning financial effects of the coronavirus, crucial support has been made available.

Yesterday the Australian Banking Association chief Anna Bligh announced small businesses could defer loan ­repayments for the next six months.

Ms Bligh said there had been a “rapidly and exponentially increasing volume” of small business owners contacting banks, concerned they could not cover loan repayments.

“Small businesses are the most vulnerable part of the economy and present the most pressing need for assistance in the economy today,” she said.

“This is a multibillion-dollar lifeline for small businesses when they need it most, to help keep the doors open and keep people in jobs.

“Banks are putting in place a fast-track approval process to ensure customers receive support as soon as possible.”

The measures also cover sole traders, who had been largely left out of the Federal Government’s first stimulus package, released last week.

The support would start rolling out from Monday and Ms Bligh emphasised that the package was available to any small business.

She urged small businesses under financial stress to contact their bank.

The measures were added to a growing list of payments and stimulus measures Federal and State Governments had announced in the last week.

In their first stimulus package the Federal Government raised the instant asset write-off threshold to $150,000 for sole traders and small businesses.

For small businesses who employ staff, there is also a tax-free payment of $2000 to $25,000 for businesses who withhold tax on their employees’ wages. Those eligible will receive a payment equal to half of the amount withheld, up to $25,000.

Businesses who employ apprentices and trainees are also eligible for a 50 per cent wage subsidy, which runs from January 1 to September 30. The measures are up to $21,000 per employee.

The NSW Government ­announced there would be a three-month payroll tax cut for all businesses with payrolls of up to $10 million.

The State Government also waived several fees and charges for some small businesses.

The announcement of a second stimulus package is expected in the coming days.

For more information visit www.business.gov.au.