Deepwater fires: 46 crews, air tanker brought in

BUSHFIRES are currently impacting an area near Agnes Water, which also includes Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach, Oyster Creek and Round Hill.

Here's a summary of what is happening so far: As of 10:50 today, the bushfire is still impacting the Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek communities, and residents who have not evacuated, must make their way to Miriam Vale Community Centre at 41 Blomfield Street.

The fire is currently moving in a south-west direction towards Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek, and is currently near Pacific Drive, heading towards Muller Road.

It is expected to reach the localities in the next few hours, but two properties have been destroyed by the fire so far.

Currently, there are 46 crews on the scene battling the intense flames.

Meanwhile, around 100 firefighters from New South Wales have just arrived in Gladstone, to relieve local crews who have been battling the flames for consecutive days.

Round Hill residents are advised to be prepared to leave or follow their bushfire survival plan, as the fire heading towards Bousgas Drive and Anderson Way is likely to impact the area.

The NSW Rural Fire Service have also brought in their 737 Large Air Tanker, Gaia, to help with the efforts.

It is the first time such an aircraft is used in Queensland, and the second time in the world that the aircraft has been used on active duty.

Weatherwise, the Bureau predicts conditions will remain the same today for both Gladstone and Bundaberg regions, with temperatures in the mid 30s.

However tomorrow, a possible shower or storm is forecasted, more likely in Bundaberg. The bureau says thunderstorms could be possibly severe, and most likely in the morning or early afternoon.

A possible dust haze is also predicted in the afternoon or evening.

Tomorrow's maximum temperatures will be in the mid 30s, however the sunny and dry conditions will continue throughout the week.