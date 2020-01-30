Summer Reading Club winners revealed

FEELING LUCKY: Clarence Regional Library assistant (acquisitions and promotions) Grace Ramsay helped draw the lucky winners of the Summer Reading Club competition.

FEELING LUCKY: Clarence Regional Library assistant (acquisitions and promotions) Grace Ramsay helped draw the lucky winners of the Summer Reading Club competition.

THE winners of the Clarence Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club competition have been announced, with four lucky people taking out the massive prize draw.

The winner of the grand prize of a Vivitar 4K Action camera was Lowanna Deen of Bellingen.

The winners of the three LEGO classic sets were Fionn O’Suilleabhain of Bellingen, Laura McNeil of Bellingen, and Alina Maleschka-Dawe of Grafton.

The winners were drawn from more than 213 entries from Clarence Valley Council and Bellingen Shire Council libraries.

Participation in the ‘Beach to Bush’ Summer Reading Club encouraged our young readers to engage in reading and library activities all summer long.

More than 90 people signed up to the CRL Summer Reading Club over summer and participated in a range of activities and reading based on the ‘Beach to Bush’ theme.

These SRC Members joined at Grafton, Iluka, Yamba, Maclean, Urunga, Dorrigo, Bellingen and Mobile libraries.

“It’s been a fun and busy summer across our libraries and it was wonderful for our young members and their families to read and learn not just from books but also through our online resources like eBooks, eMagazines, and eAudio books,” regional librarian Kathryn Breward said.

“Each library offered holiday activities as well as cool places to hang out, read, and explore. These prizes are really the icing on the cake. Congratulations to everyone that joined in!”