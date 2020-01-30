Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FEELING LUCKY: Clarence Regional Library assistant (acquisitions and promotions) Grace Ramsay helped draw the lucky winners of the Summer Reading Club competition.
FEELING LUCKY: Clarence Regional Library assistant (acquisitions and promotions) Grace Ramsay helped draw the lucky winners of the Summer Reading Club competition.
Community

Summer Reading Club winners revealed

Jarrard Potter
30th Jan 2020 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE winners of the Clarence Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club competition have been announced, with four lucky people taking out the massive prize draw.

The winner of the grand prize of a Vivitar 4K Action camera was Lowanna Deen of Bellingen.

The winners of the three LEGO classic sets were Fionn O’Suilleabhain of Bellingen, Laura McNeil of Bellingen, and Alina Maleschka-Dawe of Grafton.

The winners were drawn from more than 213 entries from Clarence Valley Council and Bellingen Shire Council libraries.

Participation in the ‘Beach to Bush’ Summer Reading Club encouraged our young readers to engage in reading and library activities all summer long.

More than 90 people signed up to the CRL Summer Reading Club over summer and participated in a range of activities and reading based on the ‘Beach to Bush’ theme.

These SRC Members joined at Grafton, Iluka, Yamba, Maclean, Urunga, Dorrigo, Bellingen and Mobile libraries.

“It’s been a fun and busy summer across our libraries and it was wonderful for our young members and their families to read and learn not just from books but also through our online resources like eBooks, eMagazines, and eAudio books,” regional librarian Kathryn Breward said.

“Each library offered holiday activities as well as cool places to hang out, read, and explore. These prizes are really the icing on the cake. Congratulations to everyone that joined in!”

bellingen shire council clarence valley council summer reading club
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More deaths: fears changes on ice could lead to carnage

        premium_icon More deaths: fears changes on ice could lead to carnage

        News THE decriminalisation of Ice would just lead to more death and destruction a local expert has warned.

        Nurses welcomed in the Clarence

        premium_icon Nurses welcomed in the Clarence

        News MP on hand to give newest recruits a pep talk before starting new roles

        REVEALED: Clarence region hardest hit by bushfire

        premium_icon REVEALED: Clarence region hardest hit by bushfire

        News Almost 25 per cent of homes lost in Northern NSW were in this area

        Jean celebrates milestone birthday

        premium_icon Jean celebrates milestone birthday

        News Family, friends and staff of St Catherine’s Villa helped celebrate with Jean Kearns...