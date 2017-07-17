UPDATE: Truck rollover closes highway in both directions

UPDATE 2.15PM: A truck has flipped over causing significant damage to the Summerland Highway

THE Summerland Way is closed in both directions and traffic diversions are in place following a truck crash earlier today.

The incident just before midday occurred between Red Lane and Trenayr Road at Koolkhan about 10km north of Grafton.

The Summerland Way is closed in both directions due to an incident involving a truck on Monday, 17th July, 2017. LiveTraffic

Clarence Valley Council, Roads and Maritime Services and a heavy tow truck are in attendance at the scene. It is understood fire crews are at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use diversions.

Southbound traffic is being diverted left into Red lane and should then turn right into Trenayr Rd to rejoin Summerland Way.

Likewise, northbound traffic should turn right into Trenayr Rd and then turn left into Red Lane to rejoin Summerland Way.

The diversion is suitable for all vehicles.

More details to come shortly.