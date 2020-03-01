Menu
Pat Vidler took three wickets for Easts/Westlawn in their match against Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving.
Summers in season with the bat

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Mar 2020 5:48 PM
Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving’s Matt Summers starred with the bat, hitting 72 in an innings which lasted well over two-and-a-half hours.

His side put on 144 runs before P. Vidler put an end to things by taking his third wicket of the innings.

C. Brophy also picked up a trio of wickets in just six overs to finish with figures of 3/9.

At stumps Easts/Westlawn were 2/71 and the team are destined to finish fourth on the table next week, regardless of results in other matches.

