30°
Sport

Summit the first step for bush footy

Matthew Elkerton
| 21st Feb 2017 5:00 AM
One of the round table discussions held by one of the groups led by scribe Col Hennessy during the NSW Grassroots Rugby League Summit staged at the Yamba Sports Complex on Saturday, 18th February, 2017.
One of the round table discussions held by one of the groups led by scribe Col Hennessy during the NSW Grassroots Rugby League Summit staged at the Yamba Sports Complex on Saturday, 18th February, 2017.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: All they needed was a pin to drop when a hush fell over the audience at the NSW Grassroots Rugby League Summit as one half of the 2016 Young Australians of the Year, Lucas Patchett, captivated the audience.

Patchett, one of the creators of mobile homeless laundromate service Orange Sky Laundry, was in town to help rugby league clubs find a way to think outside the confines of being a bush footy club.

The inspiring 22-year-old delivered a heartfelt talk aimed at inspiring those at the summit that day to find ingenious ways to run the club more like a start-up enterprise when aiming to raise funds and connect with the community.

It was a message that summit convenor Debrah Novak believed resonated with 'cash strapped' clubs.

"I expected Lucas to be good but I was blown away at the depth of his maturity,” Novak said. "I invited him so that others in the room would realise just how important it was to include young people in their conversation when they talk about the future of their sport.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The aim of the summit was to create a professional platform to engage with the wider grassroots rugby league community and stakeholders to find out what exactly were the issues facing the long term future of the sport across NSW.

The end goal is to establish a framework to action evidence based plans for the sustainable future of grassroots rugby league.

Country Rugby League regional manager Kevin Hill said he was impressed with the summit and admitted it was the first step toward helping solve the porblem in bush footy.

"They are trying to find out what is working for clubs in the area and get a body of information on what is beneficial to running a club in these financial times,” he said.

"The major benefit was having a professional facilitator with little background in rugby league so she could come into it with a fresh set of eyes.

"That way she could help club representatives to think outside the box, and not just be stuck in the 1970s with our raffles and alcohol sales.”

All the data collected from the summit and online survey will form a foundation document that can now be uses to better apply for funding through grants and governing bodies.

While almost 50 delegates from country clubs and the CRL attended the summit, an online survey which has had more than 60 respondents will also help form the base data for the foundation document.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  brain smith clarence league debrah novak grassroots lower clarence magpies orange sky laundry rugby league summit

FROM ZERO TO HERO

FROM ZERO TO HERO

Nationals leader says govt made 'dumb decisions' but praises work of Clarence MP in visit to the Clarence Valley

Work starts on highway overpass

The Pacific Highway upgrade continues

Motorists to be diverted to service Road

Summit the first step for bush footy

One of the round table discussions held by one of the groups led by scribe Col Hennessy during the NSW Grassroots Rugby League Summit staged at the Yamba Sports Complex on Saturday, 18th February, 2017.

Orange Sky Laundry inspiring at grassroots footy summit.

Rebels 'dumbfounded' over Coffs Coast 9s final snub

South Grafton Rebels first grade side at the Coffs Coast 9s.

Coach Ron Gordon admitted club felt like it had been "robbed”.

Local Partners

Hi-tech welcome for bishop

Bishops ordination to be a colourful and reverent event, and if you can't get to the church, youc an watch it on the web

UPDATE: Pacific Highway water works postponed

LEAKY TAP: The tap at Leslie Park. Photo Emma Channon/Warwick Daily News

Water main relocation to interrupt residential supply

Share a cuppa coffee with a cop

Coffee and conversation go hand in hand in the Clarence whether you like it or not.

Chance to come along and meet your local police officers

Deputy premier on his way to the Clarence Valley

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro during question time at NSW Parliament in Sydney, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Berejiklian was elected Premier by her party room after Mike Baird announced his shock resignation.(AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING

John Barilaro's first visit at NSW deputy

OUR SAY: Perfect opportunity for people with passion

The Mouldy Lovers get the crowd dancing at the Surfing the Coldstream Festival. Photo Clair Morton / Daily Examiner

Events large or small require helping hands of volunteers

MKR rocked by satay sauce cheating scandal

WE ALL know what satay sauce is, right? Alyse and Matt didn't when they served it up on their MKR restaurant. Slammed by everyone, their reaction was gold.

'Nasty' Married At First Sight groom ripped apart on TV

Anthony gets torn down during the Married At First Sight commitment ceremony.

MAFS groom Anthony faces the music after fiery dinner party.

MOVIE REVIEW: Matt Damon's The Great Wall gets lost

Matt Damon fails in a scene from the movie The Great Wall.

Did The Great Wall get lost in translation?

Paul Murray listens to regions

Paul Murray is taking his Sky News show on the road to shine a spotlight on regional Australia.

Radio broadcaster wants viewers to 'turn up and fire up'

Why Hollywood’s siding with Brad Pitt over Angelina Jolie

Jolie may have the kids, but Pitt has custody of Hollywood

Tensions high at pointy end of MKR's round two

Things are really heating up on My Kitchen Rules.

Games are being played around the My Kitchen Rules table

Jungle Jay sent packing from I'm a Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Here! contestant Jay Laga'aia with Keira.

BIG friendly giant Jay Laga'aia has been eliminated from I'm A Celeb

Best Price Small Acreage By Miles

Lot 68 Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, Ashby 2463

Residential Land BUDGET BUYER ALERT - YOUR DREAM CAN BE REALITY. Your chance to ... $115,000

BUDGET BUYER ALERT - YOUR DREAM CAN BE REALITY. Your chance to enter the market with a small acreage block at a yesteryear price has just presented itself. At this...

Is this Maclean&#39;s best buy in land?

9 Myra Place, Maclean 2463

Residential Land We think so, its got a lot to offer and not only ... $110,000

We think so, its got a lot to offer and not only the attractive price. 100% Cleared and ready to build your home. Great Eastern aspect perfect for cooling breezes.

1265sqm Medium Density On The River

34 Marandowie Drive, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 4 $595,000

For those looking for something a little different this home is situated on a huge block of land overlooking the North arm of the Clarence River. The home is...

Lot 6 Stockmans Rest - 4001m2

Lot 6 off Rosella Road Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural ... $159,000

Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural residential area of Gulmarrad. This 8 lot subdivision offers a variety of blocks of...

DATE SET TO SELL

324 Lawrence Road, Alumy Creek 2460

Rural 4 1 14 AUCTION

It certainly goes without saying amongst locals that properties of this calibre rarely present themselves to the market, and when they do, they certainly don't...

COMPARABLE PROPERTIES RENTING FOR $340-$350 PER WEEK...NOW!

154 VILLIERS STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 FASTRAK

Solid hardwood timber frame, weatherboard facade, good roofing, a single lock up garage and uninterrupted views from the mango tree are just some of the immediate...

WOULD YOU SEE VALUE AROUND $200K?

2 Margaret Crescent, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 6 AUCTION

Investors, first home buyers, tradies or perhaps even developers; this property offered for sale under the hammer is bursting with features that others just don't...

Bring In The Workers

32 Compton Street, Iluka 2466

House 1 1 1 $225,000

This fibro dwelling needs plenty of work to bring it up to scratch but the low price allows for the budget to turn this run down shack into a beach cottage. ...

Solid Home in Ideal Position

84 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 3 $489,000

Renovated home located in the most sought after part of town. Walking distance to shops, bowls club, pub and less than 200m to Iluka Bay. Large front deck as well...

MAIN STREET OPPORTUNITY

45 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 $485,000

Rare listing in the heart of Iluka and only 100m to the Bay. Opposite Motel and between shopping precincts. Corner commercial block 1350 m2 area. Renovated...

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Living with river view

LABOUR OF LOVE: Peter and Narelle Cauldwell are selling Bemuda Estate in Great Marlow (pictured below).

A rare opportunity to own a luxury estate

CLOSE SHAVE: In town for haircut, places million dollar bid

Auctioneer David Farrell concludes the auction for Ross Creek at Buccarumbi. The property was passed in at $1.4 million but sold later for an undisclosed sum.

Rural property sold for $1.4million

Clarence River island paradise selling for $5M

Former Ballina councillor Margaret Howes is selling her island getaway.

GALLERY: Tropical getaway with beaches and airstrip put on market.

Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

Farrell McCrohon's Jojo Newby rides on a property recently listed at Buccarumbi

One of largest rural properties on market to go under hammer today

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!